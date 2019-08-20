U.S. Government Bonds Rise on European Turmoil

Log in
US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/19
98.35   +0.21%
08/20/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government-bond prices rose Tuesday after Italy's coalition government dissolved, adding to the array of risks facing global investors.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note recently fell to 1.554%, according to Tradeweb, from 1.603% Monday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, declined after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for snap elections, triggering the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Uncertainty about Italy's government and its difficulty in passing a budget have been a source of continuing difficulty within the European Union, which is also in the middle of Brexit negotiations with U.K. officials.

Government-bond yields around the world, including in Germany, Japan and the U.K., also fell. The yield on Italian 10-year government notes recently declined almost 0.2 percentage point to 1.369%. Germany is preparing to sell 30-year government debt at a negative yield Wednesday after selling negative-yielding 10-year bunds in June.

Italian officials in the coalition government led by Messrs. Conte and Salvini -- both antiestablishment figures -- had sought EU permission to run larger budget deficits that typically allowed by EU rules. Mr. Conte could try to form a new coalition government with the more established Democratic Party, though it is unclear how that could affect Italy's spending plans.

The economy in Europe also is coping with a second-quarter economic contraction in Germany, where exports to China fell.

"There's a lot of fear, but it's mostly surrounding global economic growth," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. For the moment, the U.S. appears isolated from those troubles, though they could spill over, adding to the deceleration there, he said.

The U.S. dollar declined 0.1% against the euro, and both currencies rose against the British pound as investors are watching attempts by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to find ways to extend Brexit talks with the EU. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, recently slipped 0.1% to 91.30, still near a multiyear high.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.16% 0.91277 Delayed Quote.1.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.10955 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.21% 98.35 End-of-day quote.1.72%
