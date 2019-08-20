Log in
US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/20
98.26   -0.09%
04:15pDollar weakens as U.S. yields resume slide
RE
U.S. Government Bonds Rise on European Turmoil
DJ
03:55pDollar weakens as U.S. yields resume slide
RE
U.S. Government Bonds Rise on European Turmoil

08/20/2019 | 04:09pm EDT

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government-bond prices rose Tuesday after Italy's coalition government dissolved, adding to the array of risks facing global investors.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell for the first time in three trading sessions, settling at 1.557% from 1.603% Monday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, declined after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for snap elections, triggering the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Uncertainty about Italy's government and its difficulty in passing a budget have been a source of continuing difficulty within the European Union, which also is in the middle of Brexit negotiations with U.K. officials.

Government-bond yields around the world, including in Germany, Japan and the U.K., also fell. The yield on Italian 10-year government notes declined about 0.2 percentage point to 1.342%, the lowest since 2016. Germany is preparing to sell 30-year government debt at a negative yield Wednesday after selling negative-yielding 10-year bunds in June.

Italian officials in the coalition government led by Messrs. Conte and Salvini -- both antiestablishment figures -- had sought EU permission to run larger budget deficits that typically allowed by EU rules. Mr. Conte could try to form a new coalition government with the more established Democratic Party, though it is unclear how that could affect Italy's spending plans.

The economy in Europe also is coping with a second-quarter economic contraction in Germany, where exports to China fell.

"There's a lot of fear, but it's mostly surrounding global economic growth," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. For the moment, the U.S. appears isolated from those troubles, though they could spill over, adding to the deceleration there, he said.

The U.S. dollar declined 0.2% against the euro, and both currencies fell against the British pound as investors are watching attempts by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to find ways to extend Brexit talks with the EU. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, recently slipped 0.2% to 91.21, still near a multiyear high.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.18% 0.9119 Delayed Quote.1.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.10997 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 98.26 End-of-day quote.1.63%
