U.S. Trade Deficit Widens as Nafta Talks Grind On

By Paul Kiernan and Paul Vieira

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade deficit is widening even as the Trump administration pushes Canada, Mexico, China and other countries to recast their economic relations with the U.S.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the deficit for the first seven months of the year hit $337.9 billion, up $22 billion from a year earlier to its highest level in a decade. A strong domestic economy is boosting imports while exports are jostled by U.S. trade confrontations and slowing growth abroad.

High-level talks between the U.S. and Canada resumed Wednesday, as part of a Trump administration effort to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement. The U.S. has already reached a deal with Mexico, but has strained to resolve differences with Canada over dairy trade, the role of independent tribunals to resolve disputes, and other matters.

"Right now we're in very intense negotiations" with Canada, Mr. Trump said Wednesday in Washington. "If it doesn't work out it that's going to be fine for the country, for our country. It won't be fine for Canada, but we love Canada."

Following a morning meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said she was convinced "a deal is possible, and that's what we are focused on." She added both sides are exhibiting good will at the negotiations, and the tone is positive.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said early Wednesday that maintaining a dispute-resolution system and an existing cultural exemption for Canada's broadcasting sector in a revised Nafta are paramount.

"We have red lines that Canadians will not accept," he told Edmonton radio station CHED 630. "We need to keep the dispute-resolution [system], because that ensures the rules are actually followed. We know we have a president who doesn't always follow the rules as they are laid out."

Canadian voters largely back Mr. Trudeau's approach on the Nafta talks. The Wednesday results from a weekly tracking poll by Ottawa-based Nanos Research show support for the incumbent Liberal government rose as of Aug. 31 to 40%, up from a recent low of 33% in late May, or around the same time the U.S. imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Mr. Trump has made narrowing the national trade deficit one of his top economic priorities. As part of that, the Trump administration has imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum, washing machines and a range of goods from China, in addition to trying to renegotiate Nafta.

The U.S. ran a deficit in goods with Canada during the first seven months of the year of $11.2 billion. However, Wednesday's data showed the U.S. ran an even larger surplus in services trade with Canada, giving the U.S. a net surplus.

Goods deficits with China and the European Union, two other prime targets of the president's trade agenda, reached record highs in July as the U.S. placed tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports.

One factor behind a the overall larger deficit in July: U.S. exports of soybeans fell sharply as the largest buyer, China, imposed retaliatory tariffs. The deficit had narrowed earlier in the year as U.S. producers rushed out exports of the oilseed to beat those tariffs.

Slowing growth abroad might also be a factor. The International Monetary Fund in July cut its forecasts for growth in a host of regions outside the U.S., including the eurozone and Japan, calling the global outlook increasingly uneven.

Overall, U.S. exports sank 1% in July from June to $211.08 billion. Imports rose 0.9% to $261.16 billion, a monthly record, as Americans purchased more capital goods, heavy vehicles, autos and industrial supplies from abroad. That offset a decline in imports of consumer goods, most notably pharmaceuticals.

While trade boosted growth in the second quarter, Tim Quinlan, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities, said it could pull a full percentage point off the third-quarter growth rate. Gross domestic product, a measure of economic output, expanded at a 4.2% annual rate in the second quarter. Wells projects it would expand at a 3.2% rate in the third.

Economists say recent U.S. policies could be boosting the deficit. The fiscal stimulus passed by congressional Republicans late last year has fueled strong domestic demand, which is being partly met by increased imports.

The Trump administration's confrontational trade rhetoric and policies, meanwhile, has rattled foreign currencies at a time when investors are spooked by rising U.S. interest rates and financial crises in Turkey and Argentina.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 7.5% since mid-April. A stronger dollar cheapens imports and makes exports more expensive.

"The difference in growth between the U.S. and other countries seems to be amplified partly by the expansionary fiscal policy in the U.S.," said Aichi Amemiya, a senior economist at Nomura. "Ironically, that is a negative to the trade deficit."

--Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

