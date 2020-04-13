Log in
US DOLLAR INDEX
U.S. Treasury Yields Rise After Oil Agreement, Coronavirus Updates

04/13/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

By Sebastian Pellejero

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday, supported by a global agreement to cut oil production and signs that the new coronavirus outbreak may be nearing a peak in the U.S.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury closed at 0.749% on Monday, according to Tradeweb, up from 0.722% at Thursday's close. The 30-year yield settled at 1.392% -- its highest close since March 26 -- up from 1.348% on Thursday. The bond market was closed on Good Friday.

Yields rose early in the session after 34 countries led by Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the U.S. agreed over the weekend to withhold 9.7 million barrels of crude oil a day from global markets, putting an end to a production feud that had weighed on oil prices and shares of energy companies.

But crude prices fell on Monday, a sign many investors remain skeptical the cuts will offset plunging fuel demand. Yields then fell along with stocks for much of the session, before climbing anew after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitalizations related to the coronavirus appeared to be flattening and the worst may be over for the state.

On Monday, Mr. Cuomo, along with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware, announced a coordinated effort to reopen the regional economy.

"The [Treasury] market will keep a close eye on the progression of the virus for direction," said TD Securities analysts in a note.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against 16 others, fell less than 0.1% to 93.43.

Write to Sebastian Pellejero at sebastian.pellejero@wsj.com

