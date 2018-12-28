Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yen rises vs dollar on weak data; Swiss franc gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 09:52am CET
FILE PHOTO: Swiss 1,000-franc notes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The Japanese yen gained half a percent against the dollar on Friday as investors cut back positions in risky assets after a volatile week in global stock markets and as concerns grow about a trade dispute between United States and China.

Traditional barometers of caution in the currency markets such as the yen <JPY=EBS> and the Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> are poised for a big week of gains as volatile markets in thin year-end trading have marred appetite for risk.

Weak economic data also weighed, with Japanese industrial output contracting in November and partially reversing gains registered in the previous month, indicating headwinds for the global economy.

"The broad environment is a bit more tentative for risk taking and the dollar looks to be struggling thanks to volatile U.S. stocks," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London.

The dollar index <.DXY>, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, fell by around 0.15 percent to 96.34, after losing 0.5 percent overnight.

Data also showed consumer confidence at its weakest in more than three years in the United States, as well as an unexpected drop in industrial profits in China, a stark reminder for investors of the deteriorating global growth outlook. and

The yen rose half a percent against the dollar to 110.43 yen. The Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> strengthened 0.2 percent and is poised for its biggest weekly gain in nearly three months.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Saikat Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.59% 96.48 End-of-day quote.5.03%
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
09:52aYen rises vs dollar on weak data; Swiss franc gains
RE
09:07aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Point To Continued Volatility For Wall St..
DJ
12/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Stage Huge Turnaround To End Higher, With Dow Swingin..
DJ
12/27Yen, Swiss franc rise as investors embrace safety
RE
12/27CURRENCIES : Dollar Slides Versus Haven Currencies As Stock-market Selling Retur..
DJ
12/26CURRENCIES : Dollar Claws Back Christmas Eve Losses
DJ
12/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar strengthens as U.S. stocks rebound off lows
RE
12/24U.S. Oil Prices Fall to 18-Month Low as Wall Street Tumbles
DJ
12/24Dollar weakens on government shutdown concerns, plunging stocks
RE
12/24CURRENCIES : Dollar Slides Against Euro, Yen And Pound
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.