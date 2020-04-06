Log in
US DOLLAR INDEX
Yen weakens, Aussie outperforms as risk sentiment improves

04/06/2020 | 10:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

The Japanese yen dipped and the Australian dollar outperformed on Monday as risk appetite improved on optimism that the spread of the novel coronaviurus in the United States and Europe could be tapering, though an outbreak in Japan worsened.

President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a ?leveling-off? of the coronavirus crisis in some hot spots, but some of his top medical advisers took a more tempered view.

France's daily death toll fell in the past 24 hours, Italy reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday and Spain?s pace of new deaths slowed for the fourth day on Monday.

"Today?s currency moves are following the risk-on playbook closely,? analysts at Wells Fargo led by Erik Nelson said in a report.

But Japan saw an increase in numbers. The country is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to contain the coronavirus, while the government prepares a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the economic blow.

"We think today?s JPY weakness has more to do with the strength in global equities than reports of a possible state of emergency declaration in Tokyo,? Wells Fargo said.

The dollar gained 0.54% against the Japanese currency to 109.04 yen.

The Australian dollar jumped 1.42% to $0.6080.

The euro, however, was subdued before euro zone finance ministers were expected to converge on Tuesday on three quick options to support the economy during the epidemic.

Officials have until April 9 to design a package that satisfies members with completely opposing views: those calling for joint debt issuance and those fiercely against it.

The single currency dipped 0.08% against the dollar to $1.0799.

Central bank actions have eased funding stresses that led to a scramble for dollars in March. That has also helped reduce bets that the greenback will book further gains, after the dollar index hit a three-year high of 102.99 on March 20.

The index <=USD> traded at 100.71 on Monday, down 0.07% on the day.

Speculators' net short U.S. dollar positioning in the latest week touched its highest since May 2018.

The cost of swapping euros and sterling for dollars in FX swap markets fell on Monday to the lowest in over a decade, a sign of success for central bank operations, though other indicators imply some money market stress remains.

Sterling was last up 0.24% at $1.2290, after slipping overnight on reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been hospitalized with persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.0799 $1.0808 -0.08% -3.67% +1.0834 +1.0769

Dollar/Yen JPY= 109.0400 108.4500 +0.54% +0.17% +109.3700 +108.3600

Euro/Yen EURJPY= 117.75 117.20 +0.47% -3.45% +118.3000 +117.2200

Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9776 0.9777 -0.01% +1.01% +0.9797 +0.9762

Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2290 1.2260 +0.24% -7.31% +1.2326 +1.2211

Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.4135 1.4201 -0.46% +8.85% +1.4261 +1.4085

Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6080 0.5995 +1.42% -13.40% +0.6085 +0.5992

ar

Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0558 1.0555 +0.03% -2.71% +1.0581 +1.0551

Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8786 0.8799 -0.15% +3.93% +0.8855 +0.8766

NZ NZD= 0.5944 0.5869 +1.28% -11.76% +0.5948 +0.5851

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway NOK= 10.4390 10.5226 -0.79% +18.92% +10.5983 +10.4403

Euro/Norway EURNOK= 11.2730 11.4530 -1.57% +14.59% +11.4693 +11.2760

Dollar/Sweden SEK= 10.1426 10.1457 -0.49% +8.50% +10.2027 +10.1151

Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.9510 11.0050 -0.49% +4.60% +11.0284 +10.9423

By Karen Brettell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.65% 0.87821 Delayed Quote.4.23%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.23% 117.917 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) -1.02% 11.27282 Delayed Quote.15.96%
EURO / SWEDISH KRONA (EUR/SEK) -0.25% 10.96131 Delayed Quote.4.79%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.02% 1.0562 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
