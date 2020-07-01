Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Yuan briefly hits one-week high on optimism for economic recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:23am EDT
Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

The yuan came off one-week highs made after Chinese factory activity surveys raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic recovery, and the yuan lost most of its gains by midday on Wednesday as traders baulked at testing the 7.05 per dollar level.

Official and private surveys, released on Tuesday and Wednesday, showed factory activity grew at a faster clip in June after the government lifted coronavirus lockdown measures and ramped up support steps.

The spot yuan <CNY=CFXS> opened at 7.0699 per dollar and rose to a high of 7.0591 at one point, the strongest level since June 24. It was changing hands at 7.0652 at midday, 2 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Several traders attributed the yuan's retreat to market participants' reluctance to break recent trading ranges.

The yuan showed little reaction to the passage of new national security legislation for Hong Kong on Wednesday, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 7.071 per dollar, 85 pips or 0.12% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0795.

Separately, the PBOC's decision to cut the re-discount and re-lending rates by 25 basis points as of July 1 also failed to lift the yuan, traders said.

"We reckon China's monetary policy will likely show a trend of marginal tightening in the months ahead as the PBOC has stressed monetary policy should take into account 'sustainable development', unless the Chinese economy loses momentum once again late this year," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank.

The global dollar index <=USD> rose to 97.411 at midday from the previous close of 97.393.

The offshore yuan <CNH=D3> was trading at 7.0649 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 7.071 7.0795 0.12%

<CNY=SAEC>

Spot yuan 7.0652 7.065 0.00%

<CNY=CFXS>

Divergence from -0.08%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD -1.44%

Spot change since 2005 17.14%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 92.13 92.15 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 97.411 97.393 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 7.0649 0.00%

*

Offshore 7.1782 -1.49%

non-deliverable

forwards

<CNY1YNDFOR=> **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore <CNY=CFXS>

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. <CNY=SAEC>.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.69% 2.87 End-of-day quote.-13.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.12301 Delayed Quote.0.31%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.10% 7.06357 Delayed Quote.1.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
05:23aYuan briefly hits one-week high on optimism for economic recovery
RE
06/30World shares end stellar quarter but still down in 2020
RE
06/30World shares end stellar quarter but still down in 2020
RE
06/30World shares end stellar quarter but still down in 2020
RE
06/30Dollar edges lower amid uncertain U.S. outlook
RE
06/30Dollar edges lower amid uncertain U.S. outlook
RE
06/29Safe-haven currencies soften as signs of recovery fan risk appetite
RE
06/29Wall Street leads stocks' rebound, sterling dips
RE
06/29Wall Street leads stocks' rebound, sterling dips
RE
06/29Dollar edges higher before quarter-end
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group