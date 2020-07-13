Yuan hovers at key 7/dollar mark ahead of Q2 economic data

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - The yuan hovered around the key 7 per dollar threshold on Monday, ahead of economic data this week that will shed light on the economic recovery in China from the virus pandemic, while gains in the equity market continued to support sentiment. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9965 per dollar, snapping four straight days of advances, and was 22 pips, or 0.03%, weaker than the previous fix of 6.9943. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 7.0000 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9988 at midday, 12 pips firmer than the previous late session close. And it traded in a tight range of about 100 pips on Monday morning, following a 0.96% gain last week, the biggest weekly rise since January 2019. "Firmer global equities and the risk-on tone should keep a negative weight on USD-Asia for now," Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note. "Look for the USD/CNH to stay heavy within a new 6.9800 to 7.0400 range in a multi-session horizon. Further out, the Chinese recovery story looks increasingly entrenched, and we look for a confirmation of that through the Chinese data dump this week, featuring trade, industrial production, retail sales and GDP this week." China is due to release second quarter economic figures on Thursday, with analysts widely expecting GDP to have rebounded from a record 6.8% contraction in the first quarter. But some market participants said there remains uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery as the coronavirus pandemic has yet to peak globally. Chinese shares firmed on Monday, even as regulators vowed to crack down on illegal market behavior. Separately, some traders said they saw rising interest from corporate clients to sell dollars for yuan to lock in exchange rate profits, with dollar sales supporting the yuan's value. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.9988 per dollar as of midday. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.9965 6.9943 -0.03% Spot yuan 6.9988 7 0.02% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD -0.51% Spot change since 2005 18.26% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 92.54 92.62 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 96.45 96.609 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.9988 0.00% * Offshore 7.1305 -1.88% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)