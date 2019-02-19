Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yuan jumps to three-week high on report U.S. wants China currency stability pledge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 11:46pm EST
Illustration photo of a China yuan note

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yuan jumped to a near three-week against the dollar on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report said the United States was pressing China to pledge not to devalue its currency as part of a deal to end their trade war.

The report said Washington's request for a promise to keep the yuan stable was aimed at neutralizing any effort by Beijing to devalue its currency to counter U.S. tariffs. It cited unidentified people involved in and briefed on the discussions.

The yuan fell more than 5 percent against the dollar last year as the trade war escalated, raising questions over whether China was allowing it to weaken to help its exporters. But it began to rebound late last year as Washington and Beijing resumed trade negotiations and the dollar faltered.

"The news pushed the spot yuan higher," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

The yuan gained more than 0.5 percent by midday, a sizable leap for a currency that normally trades in a wafer-thin range.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a "magical" date.

However, Rabobank said in a client note on Wednesday that "it is impossible to force China to (both) stabilise the currency and to insist that it embraces genuine markets, which is the other key thrust of the U.S. demands."

Prior to the market opening on Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.7558 per dollar, 84 pips or 0.12 percent firmer than the previous fix of 6.7642.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.7341 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.7182 at one point, its strongest level since Feb.1.

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7243, 357 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.47 percent stronger than the midpoint.

A second trader at an Asian bank said a slide in the greenback in overseas markets also lent support to the yuan.

The dollar sagged against its peers on Wednesday in the wake of falling U.S. yields and as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes due later in the session. [FRX/]

The global dollar index fell to 96.515 at midday, from the previous close of 96.52.

The offshore yuan also followed its onshore counterpart and strengthened in morning session. It was trading at 6.7248 per dollar as of midday.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
02/19Yuan jumps to three-week high on report U.S. wants China currency stability p..
RE
02/19Dollar struggles ahead of Fed minutes, but gains on the yen
RE
02/19Dollar Falls for a Fourth Straight Session -- Update
DJ
02/19Gold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar dips
RE
02/19Gold hits 10-month peak on growth worries; dollar dips
RE
02/19Dollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
02/19Dollar falls on U.S.-China trade hopes, Swedish crown tumbles
RE
02/19Gold Surges on Elevated Geopolitical Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
02/19CURRENCIES : British Pound Pushes Back Above $1.30 As Dollar Heads For 3-day Sli..
DJ
02/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walmart, Honda, Tom Tailor, Facebook
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.