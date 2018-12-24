Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yuan reverses course, inches up on signs of state bank support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 06:23am CET

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped initially on Monday morning, but changed course and moved higher on selling of dollars by corporates and major state-owned banks.

The sales came amid some weakness of the dollar in overseas markets.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 6.9006 per dollar, 181 pips or 0.26 percent weaker than Friday's fix of 6.8825.

The onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> opened at 6.9102 per dollar, then eased to 6.9122, not far from a two-week low hit on Dec. 20, before the loss was erased. At midday, it was changing hands at 6.8989, or 81 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said that after the yuan traded below 6.91, state banks sold small amounts of dollars to prevent it from falling further.

State-owned banks usually act on behalf of the central bank in foreign exchange market, but they can also trade for their proprietary accounts.

With most global markets shutting for Christmas and many investors taking year-end holidays, traders expect the yuan to stay around 6.9 to the dollar and not have sharp gains or losses this week.

Traders noted that an official statement on Friday after a key annual meeting, the Central Economic Work Conference, made no mention of exchange rate policy.

Goldman Sachs economists said in a note that usually there is a statement about maintaining currency stability at an "appropriate level".

But they said "the omission of this statement does not necessarily imply the government will allow depreciation soon, especially given the trade negotiation" with the United States.

"Having said that this remains as an option especially if the dollar appreciates."

Stephen Chiu, FX and rates strategist at China Construction Bank (Asia) in Hong Kong, said it was hard to decide if no exchange rate mention means China would "tolerate" an overshoot in the yuan in a short period of time to breach 7 per dollar.

The global dollar index <.DXY> fell to 96.777 at midday from the previous close of 96.956.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.9032 per dollar as of midday.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
07:49aSouth Africa's rand firms as US political uncertainty weighs on dollar
RE
06:23aYuan reverses course, inches up on signs of state bank support
RE
05:27aYen, Swiss franc rise as U.S. political uncertainty, global growth woes dim m..
RE
03:46aAsian markets a reluctant spectator to U.S. political theater
RE
12/21Global stock indexes skid as U.S. government shutdown looms
RE
12/21Global stock indexes skid as U.S. government shutdown looms
RE
12/21CURRENCIES : Dollar Regains Strength As Government Shutdown Fears Weigh On Finan..
DJ
12/21Dollar rallies from post-Fed losses as U.S. shutdown likely
RE
12/21Global stock indexes slide as U.S. government shutdown looms
RE
12/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Twitter, Nike, Danske Bank
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.