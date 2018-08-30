Dollar Tree, Inc. : Reports Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2018
08/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST
~ Consolidated Sales Increased 4.6% to $5.53 Billion ~
~ Diluted Earnings per Share Increased 17.3% to $1.15 vs. $0.98 ~
~ Enterprise Same-Store Sales Increased 1.8% ~
~ Same-Store Sales by Segment:Dollar Tree +3.7%, Family
Dollar 0.0% ~
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), North America's leading operator of
discount variety stores, today reported financial results for the
quarter ended August 4, 2018.
“I am proud of our team’s accomplishments in the second quarter. In
addition to posting earnings near the top end of our guidance range, our
Dollar Tree banner delivered increases in both traffic and ticket, and
our Family Dollar banner’s same-store sales were flat compared to last
year’s 1% increase. Importantly, Family Dollar’s consumables business
was positive for the seventh consecutive quarter,” stated Gary Philbin,
President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dollar Tree’s 3.7% comp was on
top of last year’s 3.9% increase; and represented the fifth consecutive
quarter of same-store sales growth exceeding 3.5%. We also celebrated
the grand opening of our 15,000th store, and the opening of
our 23rd U.S. distribution center. Both of these milestones
call out the continued opportunities for growth across North America for
our Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners.”
Second Quarter Results
Consolidated net sales increased 4.6% to $5.53 billion from $5.28
billion in the prior year’s second quarter. Enterprise same-store sales
increased 1.8% on a constant currency basis (or 1.9% when adjusted to
include the impact of Canadian currency fluctuations). Same-store sales
for the Dollar Tree banner increased 3.7% on a constant currency basis
(or 3.8% when adjusted to include the impact of Canadian currency
fluctuations). Same-store sales for the Family Dollar banner were flat
at 0.0%.
Gross profit increased 2.2% to $1.66 billion in the quarter compared to
$1.63 billion in the prior year’s second quarter. As a percent of sales,
gross margin decreased to 30.1% compared to 30.8% in the prior year. The
70 basis point decline was driven primarily by higher domestic freight,
shrink and distribution costs, partially offset by lower merchandise
costs.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were 23.2% of sales
compared to 22.9% of sales in the prior year's second quarter. The 30
basis point increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was
driven by higher store payroll expenses related to the Company’s
reinvestment of a portion of its tax savings, partially offset by lower
depreciation and amortization costs and lower store repairs and
maintenance costs, as a percentage of sales.
Operating income for the quarter was $382.5 million compared with $419.5
million in the same period last year and operating income margin was
6.9% in the current quarter compared to 7.9% of sales in last year’s
quarter.
The Company's effective tax rate for the quarter was 18.9% compared to
32.0% in the prior year period. The decrease in rate was due to the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) signed into law on December 22, 2017, which
lowered the federal corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% and made numerous
other law changes effective January 1, 2018. The 2018 and 2017 rates
also reflect reductions of $8.1 million and $4.1 million, respectively,
in the reserve for uncertain tax positions resulting from statute
expirations.
Net income compared to the prior year's second quarter increased $40.1
million to $273.9 million and diluted earnings per share increased 17.3%
to $1.15 compared to $0.98 in the prior year’s quarter.
During the quarter, the Company opened 146 stores, expanded or relocated
13 stores, and closed 26 stores. Retail selling square footage at
quarter end was approximately 118.5 million square feet.
First Six Months Results
Consolidated net sales increased 4.8% to $11.08 billion from $10.57
billion in the same period last year. Enterprise same-store sales
increased 1.6% on a constant currency basis (or 1.7% when adjusted to
include the impact of Canadian currency fluctuations). Same-store sales
for the Dollar Tree banner increased 3.9%. Same-store sales for the
Family Dollar banner decreased 0.5%.
Gross profit increased 3.3% to $3.36 billion from $3.25 billion in the
first six months of 2017. As a percent of sales, gross margin decreased
40 basis points to 30.4% from 30.8% in the prior year period.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were 23.0% of sales
compared to 23.2% of sales for the first six months of 2017. The prior
year period included a $53.5 million receivable impairment. Excluding
the receivable impairment, selling, general and administrative expenses,
as a percentage of sales, were 22.6% in the prior year’s period.
Operating income for the period increased to $820.1 million compared
with $808.3 million in the same period last year. Operating income
margin decreased to 7.4% in the current year period from 7.6% of sales
in the prior year. Excluding the $53.5 million receivable impairment,
operating income margin from the prior year’s period was 8.2%.
Net interest expense for the period was $276.1 million compared to
$150.5 million in the prior year’s period. The increase is due to the
prepayment premiums paid of $107.8 million and $6.5 million related to
the redemption of the 5.75% Acquisition Notes due 2023 and Term Loan
B-2, respectively. Also, in connection with the Company’s debt
refinancing in the first quarter, $41.2 million of amortizable non-cash
deferred financing costs were accelerated and expensed.
The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 20.3% compared to
33.9% in the prior year period. The decrease in rate was due to the TCJA
and the effect of the statute expirations.
Net income compared to the prior year's second quarter increased
slightly to $434.4 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.82
compared to $1.83 in the prior year’s period. Excluding debt refinancing
costs in the current year and the receivable impairment from the prior
year, diluted earnings per share improved 18.8% to an adjusted $2.34
compared to an adjusted $1.97 from the prior year period.
Company Outlook
The Company estimates consolidated net sales for the third quarter of
2018 to range from $5.53 billion to $5.64 billion, based on a low
single-digit increase in same-store sales for the combined enterprise.
Diluted earnings per share are estimated to be in the range of $1.11 to
$1.18.
Consolidated net sales for full-year fiscal 2018 are now expected to
range from $22.75 billion to $22.97 billion compared to the Company’s
previously expected range of $22.73 billion to $23.05 billion. This
estimate is based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales and
3.4% square footage growth. The United States Department of Commerce
recently imposed an anti-dumping duty on certain ribbon purchased from
China. The Company expects to incur a charge of $0.04 per share in the
fourth quarter and this charge is included in the updated fiscal 2018
outlook. The Company now anticipates net income per diluted share for
full-year fiscal 2018 will range between $4.85 and $5.05. This compares
to the Company’s previously expected range of $4.80 to $5.10.
Philbin added, “Our Dollar Tree banner continues to perform at a high
level and the impact of our initiatives continue to drive top line
revenue. Our efforts at Family Dollar continue to focus around
delivering a better shopping experience, and we are pleased with the
results of our renovation program to date. Our customers are responding
to the assortment and layout and we expect to exceed our store
renovations target for this fiscal year. Together, the banners are
focused to deliver increased value to long-term shareholders by
continuing to grow and improve our business.”
Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,073 stores across 48
states and five Canadian provinces as of August 4, 2018. Stores operate
under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.
To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
26 Weeks Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Net sales
$
5,525.6
$
5,281.2
$
11,079.3
$
10,568.3
Cost of sales
3,861.7
3,653.4
7,715.8
7,313.4
Gross profit
1,663.9
1,627.8
3,363.5
3,254.9
30.1
%
30.8
%
30.4
%
30.8
%
Selling, general & administrative expenses,
excluding Receivable impairment
1,281.4
1,205.7
2,543.4
2,393.1
23.2
%
22.8
%
23.0
%
22.6
%
Receivable impairment
-
2.6
-
53.5
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
0.5
%
Selling, general & administrative expenses
1,281.4
1,208.3
2,543.4
2,446.6
23.2
%
22.9
%
23.0
%
23.2
%
Operating income
382.5
419.5
820.1
808.3
6.9
%
7.9
%
7.4
%
7.6
%
Interest expense, net
46.1
75.8
276.1
150.5
Other (income) expense, net
(1.3
)
0.1
(1.1
)
0.4
Income before income taxes
337.7
343.6
545.1
657.4
6.1
%
6.5
%
4.9
%
6.2
%
Income tax expense
63.8
109.8
110.7
223.1
Income tax rate
18.9
%
32.0
%
20.3
%
33.9
%
Net income
$
273.9
$
233.8
$
434.4
$
434.3
5.0
%
4.4
%
3.9
%
4.1
%
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.15
$
0.99
$
1.83
$
1.84
Weighted average number of shares
237.9
236.7
237.7
236.5
Diluted
$
1.15
$
0.98
$
1.82
$
1.83
Weighted average number of shares
238.6
237.4
238.5
237.4
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
From time-to-time, the Company's financial results include certain
financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted
accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures should
not be used as a substitute for GAAP financial measures, or
considered in isolation, for the purposes of analyzing operating
performance, financial position or cash flows. However, the Company
believes providing additional information in the form of non-GAAP
measures that exclude the unusual, non-recurring expense outlined
below is beneficial to the users of its financial statements in
evaluating the Company's current operating results in relation to
past periods. The Company has included a reconciliation of this
information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the following
tables.
In the first quarter of 2018, the Company entered into a new Credit
Agreement that provided a $1.25 billion revolving credit facility
and a $782.0 million term loan facility. The Company also announced
the registered offering of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount
of Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2020, $1.0 billion of 3.7% Senior
Notes due 2023, $1.0 billion of 4.0% Senior Notes due 2025 and $1.25
billion of Senior Notes due 2028. In connection with entry into the
new Credit Agreement, the Company terminated the existing Credit
Agreement and paid a redemption premium of $6.5 million for the
early payment of the Term Loan B-2 Loans. In connection with the
offering of the new Senior Notes, the Company redeemed the 5.75%
Senior Notes due 2023 and paid a redemption premium of $107.8
million. In connection with the termination of the old Credit
Agreement and the payment of Term Loan B-2 and the 5.75% Senior
Notes due 2023, the Company accelerated the expense of approximately
$41.2 million of amortizable non-cash deferred financing costs and
expensed approximately $0.4 million in non-capitalizable transaction
costs. Interest on the new debt was approximately $7.9 million in
the first quarter and the interest foregone on the redemption of
Term Loan A-1 and Term Loan B-2 was approximately $3.3 million.
In the first quarter of 2017, the Company evaluated the
collectability of its divestiture-related receivable from Dollar
Express, which acquired the stores that the FTC required the Company
to divest. Based on a number of factors, the Company determined the
outstanding balance of $50.9 million was not recoverable and
recorded an impairment charge to write down the receivable to zero.
During the second quarter of 2017, Dollar Express completed the
liquidation of its stores and continued to be in default of its
obligations to the Company, including its obligation to pay the
receivable. An additional $2.6 million was recorded as a receivable
and impaired in the 13 weeks ended July 29, 2017. The total
receivable impairment for the 26 weeks ended July 29, 2017 was $53.5
million.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income:
13 Weeks Ended
26 Weeks Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Net income (GAAP)
$
273.9
$
233.8
$
434.4
$
434.3
SG&A adjustment:
Receivable impairment
-
2.6
-
53.5
Interest expense adjustment:
Redemption premium on 2023 Senior Notes
-
-
107.8
-
Redemption premium on Term Loan B-2
-
-
6.5
-
Deferred financing costs acceleration and non-capitalizable
transaction costs
-
-
41.6
-
Interest expense new Senior Notes
-
-
7.9
-
Interest expense foregone on redemption of Term Loan A-1 and Term
Loan B-2
-
-
(3.3
)
-
Provision for income taxes on adjustment
-
(1.0
)
(36.9
)
(20.3
)
Adjusted Net income (Non-GAAP)
$
273.9
$
235.4
$
558.0
$
467.5
Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS:
13 Weeks Ended
26 Weeks Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
1.15
$
0.98
$
1.82
$
1.83
Adjustment, net of tax
-
0.01
0.52
0.14
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)
$
1.15
$
0.99
$
2.34
$
1.97
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income:
13 Weeks Ended
26 Weeks Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Operating income (GAAP)
$
382.5
$
419.5
$
820.1
$
808.3
SG&A adjustment:
Receivable impairment
-
2.6
-
53.5
Adjusted Operating income (Non-GAAP)
$
382.5
$
422.1
$
820.1
$
861.8
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income - Family Dollar
segment:
13 Weeks Ended
26 Weeks Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Operating income (GAAP)
$
84.8
$
130.4
$
192.2
$
203.8
SG&A adjustment:
Receivable impairment
-
2.6
-
53.5
Adjusted Operating income (Non-GAAP)
$
84.8
$
133.0
$
192.2
$
257.3
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Segment Information
(In millions, except store count)
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
26 Weeks Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Net sales:
Dollar Tree
$
2,768.8
$
2,586.9
$
5,553.2
$
5,158.6
Family Dollar
2,756.8
2,694.3
5,526.1
5,409.7
Total net sales
$
5,525.6
$
5,281.2
$
11,079.3
$
10,568.3
Gross profit:
Dollar Tree
$
955.3
34.5
%
$
895.8
34.6
%
$
1,916.1
34.5
%
$
1,792.5
34.7
%
Family Dollar
708.6
25.7
%
732.0
27.2
%
1,447.4
26.2
%
1,462.4
27.0
%
Total gross profit
$
1,663.9
30.1
%
$
1,627.8
30.8
%
$
3,363.5
30.4
%
$
3,254.9
30.8
%
Operating income:
Dollar Tree
$
297.7
10.8
%
$
289.1
11.2
%
$
627.9
11.3
%
$
604.5
11.7
%
Family Dollar
84.8
3.1
%
130.4
4.8
%
192.2
3.5
%
203.8
3.8
%
Total operating income
$
382.5
6.9
%
$
419.5
7.9
%
$
820.1
7.4
%
$
808.3
7.6
%
13 Weeks Ended
26 Weeks Ended
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
August 4, 2018
July 29, 2017
Dollar
Family
Dollar
Family
Dollar
Family
Dollar
Family
Tree
Dollar
Total
Tree
Dollar
Total
Tree
Dollar
Total
Tree
Dollar
Total
Store Count:
Beginning
6,716
8,241
14,957
6,444
8,038
14,482
6,650
8,185
14,835
6,360
7,974
14,334
New
82
64
146
76
57
133
150
126
276
165
132
297
Rebanner (a)
17
(21
)
(4
)
-
-
-
17
(24
)
(7
)
-
-
-
Closings
(3
)
(23
)
(26
)
(14
)
(20
)
(34
)
(5
)
(26
)
(31
)
(19
)
(31
)
(50
)
Ending
6,812
8,261
15,073
6,506
8,075
14,581
6,812
8,261
15,073
6,506
8,075
14,581
Selling Square Footage (in millions)
58.7
59.8
118.5
56.1
58.4
114.5
58.7
59.8
118.5
56.1
58.4
114.5
Growth Rate (Square Footage)
4.6
%
2.4
%
3.5
%
5.3
%
1.6
%
3.3
%
4.6
%
2.4
%
3.5
%
5.3
%
1.6
%
3.3
%
(a) Stores are included as rebanners when they close or open,
respectively.
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
August 4,
February 3,
July 29,
2018
2018
2017
Cash and cash equivalents
$
647.3
$
1,097.8
$
693.3
Short-term investments
-
-
4.0
Merchandise inventories, net
3,288.2
3,169.3
2,928.5
Other current assets
337.3
309.2
189.4
Total current assets
4,272.8
4,576.3
3,815.2
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,316.1
3,200.7
3,115.4
Assets available for sale
6.9
8.0
10.4
Goodwill
5,023.9
5,025.2
5,025.2
Favorable lease rights, net
334.5
375.3
420.4
Tradename intangible asset
3,100.0
3,100.0
3,100.0
Other intangible assets, net
4.7
4.8
4.9
Other assets
44.7
42.5
40.8
Total assets
$
16,103.6
$
16,332.8
$
15,532.3
Current portion of long-term debt
$
-
$
915.9
$
165.9
Accounts payable
1,241.7
1,174.8
1,196.3
Income taxes payable
14.1
31.5
-
Other current liabilities
651.6
736.9
722.5
Total current liabilities
1,907.4
2,859.1
2,084.7
Long-term debt, net, excluding current portion
5,041.8
4,762.1
5,595.0
Unfavorable lease rights, net
89.2
100.0
111.5
Deferred tax liabilities, net
976.0
985.2
1,449.8
Income taxes payable, long-term
30.1
43.8
41.6
Other liabilities
411.6
400.3
389.5
Total liabilities
8,456.1
9,150.5
9,672.1
Shareholders' equity
7,647.5
7,182.3
5,860.2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
16,103.6
$
16,332.8
$
15,532.3
The February 3, 2018 information was derived from the audited
consolidated financial statements as of that date.
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
26 Weeks Ended
August 4,
July 29,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
434.4
$
434.3
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
304.0
305.2
Provision for deferred taxes
(9.4
)
(6.8
)
Amortization of debt discount and debt-issuance costs
51.7
8.4
Receivable impairment
-
53.5
Other non-cash adjustments to net income
49.1
49.2
Loss on debt extinguishment
114.7
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(175.7
)
(168.6
)
Total adjustments
334.4
240.9
Net cash provided by operating activities
768.8
675.2
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(394.3
)
(271.7
)
Proceeds from (payments for) fixed asset disposition
(0.4
)
2.1
Net cash used in investing activities
(394.7
)
(269.6
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discount
4,775.8
-
Principal payments for long-term debt
(5,432.7
)
(569.3
)
Debt-issuance and debt extinguishment costs
(155.3
)
-
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
50.0
-
Repayments of revolving credit facility
(50.0
)
-
Proceeds from stock issued pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
10.2
14.9
Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation
(21.7
)
(24.7
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(823.7
)
(579.1
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents