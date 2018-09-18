Dollar Tree : to Consolidate Its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Store Support Centers in Chesapeake, Virginia

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), North America’s leading operator of
discount variety stores, today announced that, as part of its continuing
integration of Family Dollar’s organization and support functions, the
Company plans to consolidate its store support centers in Matthews,
North Carolina and Chesapeake, Virginia to Dollar Tree’s newly-completed
office tower in the Summit Pointe development in Chesapeake.
“Leadership from both banners has continued to work together to
integrate our two organizations and invest in future growth,” said Gary
Philbin, Dollar Tree’s Chief Executive Officer. “By bringing our teams
together into one location, we will further improve our ability to
support our stores more effectively through enhanced collaboration,
communication and teamwork. The completion of our expanded headquarters
in Virginia will facilitate the most important phase of the integration
and we are excited about the opportunities ahead for the Dollar Tree and
Family Dollar banners.”
The Company has communicated plans to all associates and expects the
store support center consolidation to be completed by Fall 2019. While
Family Dollar’s headquarters facility in Matthews, North Carolina will
be closed following the consolidation, the distribution center in
Matthews will remain open to serve Family Dollar stores. The Company has
offered the opportunity for relocation to approximately 700 associates
and will be providing job transition benefits and outplacement services
to all affected associates.
“Our new 12-story, 510,000 square foot office tower represents the
anchor of a dynamic campus environment serving the needs of our
associates,” said Bob Sasser, Dollar Tree’s Executive Chairman. “We are
eager to welcome all associates relocating to the Chesapeake area to
participate in, and benefit from, the Company’s next phase of growth.”
The Company expects to incur total pre-tax expense of approximately $40
million to $49 million, and estimates that $5 million to $8 million will
be incurred during fiscal 2018, related to the store support center
consolidation plans announced today. These expenses will include job
transition and relocation costs, outplacement services and one-time
severance-related benefits.
