Starboard buys stake in Dollar Tree, seeks sale of Family Dollar: WSJ

Starboard, which has taken a 1.7 percent stake worth about $370 million in the retailer, is seeking majority control of the board and is also pushing for Dollar Tree to tweak its pricing model, the paper reported https://on.wsj.com/2C2WwFV, citing sources.

The hedge fund nominated seven directors to Dollar Tree's 12-member board, ahead of the nomination deadline last week, WSJ said.

Dollar Tree has been struggling to turn around its Family Dollar business since its acquisition in 2015.

Starboard and Dollar Tree did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

