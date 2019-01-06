Log in
DOLLAR TREE    DLTR

DOLLAR TREE (DLTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 04:00:00 pm
92.89 USD   +2.35%
2018DOLLAR GENERAL : Looks To Food for Growth
DJ
2018DOLLAR GENERAL : Focuses on Food as It Eyes Expansion
DJ
2018DOLLAR GENERAL : Tree's Sales Climb 4.2%
DJ
Starboard buys stake in Dollar Tree, seeks sale of Family Dollar: WSJ

01/06/2019 | 11:45pm EST
A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas

(Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has acquired a stake in discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc and is asking the company to sell its Family Dollar business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Starboard, which has taken a 1.7 percent stake worth about $370 million in the retailer, is seeking majority control of the board and is also pushing for Dollar Tree to tweak its pricing model, the paper reported https://on.wsj.com/2C2WwFV, citing sources.

The hedge fund nominated seven directors to Dollar Tree's 12-member board, ahead of the nomination deadline last week, WSJ said.

Dollar Tree has been struggling to turn around its Family Dollar business since its acquisition in 2015.

Starboard and Dollar Tree did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 844 M
EBIT 2019 1 847 M
Net income 2019 1 176 M
Debt 2019 3 545 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 22 105 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gary M. Philbin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Sasser Executive Chairman
Michael A. Witynski Chief Operating Officer & Enterprise President
Kevin S. Wampler Chief Financial Officer
Joshua R. Jewett Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR TREE2.85%22 105
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION1.24%90 847
THE TJX COMPANIES1.48%55 985
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V-0.62%44 651
TARGET CORPORATION0.51%34 665
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION0.64%28 594
