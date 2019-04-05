Log in
DOLLAR TREE INC.

04/05 04:00:00 pm
106.06 USD   +0.41%
08:16pDOLLAR TREE : Comments on Starboard Value's Withdrawal of Nominees
BU
03/28DOLLAR TREE : Dollarama's fourth-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
03/22DOLLAR TREE INC. : Report
CO
Dollar Tree : Comments on Starboard Value's Withdrawal of Nominees

04/05/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), North America’s leading operator of discount variety stores, today issued the following statement regarding Starboard Value’s (“Starboard”) decision to withdraw its slate of nominees for election to Dollar Tree’s Board of Directors at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“We welcome Starboard’s announcement and appreciate the constructive engagement and dialogue we continue to have with them and our other shareholders. Dollar Tree’s Board and management team are committed to pursuing our announced plan to improve Family Dollar performance and to testing other ways to help deliver sustainable value-creation for shareholders while providing the best possible experience and value for our customers. Our Company has strong momentum and we look forward to building on this and delivering value to all our stakeholders in the years ahead.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal advisor to Dollar Tree.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,237 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of February 2, 2019. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 23 648 M
EBIT 2020 1 800 M
Net income 2020 1 284 M
Debt 2020 3 008 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,92
P/E ratio 2021 16,95
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capitalization 24 942 M
Chart DOLLAR TREE INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollar Tree Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR TREE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary M. Philbin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Sasser Executive Chairman
Michael A. Witynski Chief Operating Officer & Enterprise President
Kevin S. Wampler Chief Financial Officer
Joshua R. Jewett Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR TREE INC.16.95%24 707
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION19.98%107 414
THE TJX COMPANIES18.84%65 616
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V4.98%47 658
TARGET CORPORATION23.14%41 028
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION11.18%30 709
