Dollar Tree : Comments on Starboard Value's Withdrawal of Nominees

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), North America’s leading operator of
discount variety stores, today issued the following statement regarding
Starboard Value’s (“Starboard”) decision to withdraw its slate of
nominees for election to Dollar Tree’s Board of Directors at the 2019
Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
“We welcome Starboard’s announcement and appreciate the constructive
engagement and dialogue we continue to have with them and our other
shareholders. Dollar Tree’s Board and management team are committed to
pursuing our announced plan to improve Family Dollar performance and to
testing other ways to help deliver sustainable value-creation for
shareholders while providing the best possible experience and value for
our customers. Our Company has strong momentum and we look forward to
building on this and delivering value to all our stakeholders in the
years ahead.”
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and Wachtell,
Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal advisor to Dollar Tree.
About Dollar Tree, Inc.
Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,237 stores across 48
states and five Canadian provinces as of February 2, 2019. Stores
operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree
Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.
