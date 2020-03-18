Dollar Tree : & Family Dollar Modifying Store Hours to Best Provide Customers With Essential Products

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), North America’s leading operator of discount variety stores, has modified its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar store hours. In order to keep its associates safe, provide adequate time to exercise the Company’s proactive cleaning protocols, and replenish store shelves with essential products, all Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores are now closing at 8:00 p.m. local time effective today until further notice.

“Our stores are where customers find the products that meet their critical needs in a convenient store format, at a price they can afford,” stated Michael Witynski, Enterprise President. “As a value retailer and essential business, we strive to provide all of our customers in rural, suburban and urban communities with unparalleled values, which will help ease hardships especially in these challenging times.”

With more than 15,000 small-footprint locations across North America, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores provide the communities they serve with the products they now need the most at the $1 price point at Dollar Tree and $10 and below at Family Dollar. These products include food, water, cleaning supplies, sanitizers, paper products, home goods, and over-the-counter cold and flu medicines.

Most of the stores accept SNAP benefits to purchase a wide variety of products, including food for students who may no longer have access to school-funded meal programs. To assist families with youth at home, the stores also provide children’s products at great values, such as books, craft supplies and toys.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,288 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of February 1, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

A WARNING ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

