Dollar Tree, Inc. : Reports Results for the First Quarter Fiscal 2019

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), North America's leading operator of
discount variety stores, today reported financial results for its first
quarter ended May 4, 2019.
“I am proud of our team’s efforts throughout the first quarter,” stated
Gary Philbin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dollar Tree
delivered a solid 2.5% increase in same-store sales while cycling its
toughest quarterly compare from the prior year; and Family Dollar again
demonstrated a sequential acceleration in comp sales. Family Dollar’s
1.9% same-store sales increase is the strongest quarterly performance
since we began reporting Family Dollar comps.”
Philbin continued, “Dollar Tree continues to be a destination for
customers looking for great values and convenience, as demonstrated by
our 45th consecutive quarter of delivering an increase in
same-store sales. And, we are excited to kick off the initial
introduction of Dollar Tree Plus! multi-price point products into
select test stores. These products are designed to provide our shoppers
with More Choices, More Sizes, and More Savings. We are in the process
of expanding this test to more than 100 Dollar Tree stores. Importantly,
our Family Dollar turnaround is gaining traction. Our efforts to
accelerate initiatives to optimize the real estate portfolio are making
a difference as demonstrated by our improving same-store sales results.
As previously communicated, these efforts will increase costs in the
first half of fiscal 2019, and will then contribute to the opportunity
for operating margin expansion as we work through the back half of this
year.”
First Quarter Results
Consolidated net sales increased 4.6% to $5.81 billion from $5.55
billion in the prior year’s first quarter. Enterprise same-store sales
increased 2.2%. Same-store sales for the Dollar Tree banner increased
2.5% on a constant currency basis (or 2.4% when adjusted to include the
impact of Canadian currency fluctuations). Same-store sales for the
Family Dollar banner increased 1.9%.
Gross profit increased 1.6% to $1.73 billion in the quarter compared to
$1.70 billion in the prior year’s first quarter. As a percentage of
sales, gross margin decreased to 29.7% compared to 30.6% in the prior
year. The decrease in gross profit margin was driven by lower initial
markup at Family Dollar, higher domestic freight and distribution costs,
shrink in the Family Dollar segment, and $6.7 million, or $0.02 per
diluted share, of increased occupancy costs related to the accelerated
rent expense for Family Dollar stores scheduled to close in 2019, as a
result of the implementation of the new leasing standard, ASC 842.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were 23.1% of sales
compared to 22.7% of sales in the prior year's first quarter. The
increase was driven by operating and corporate expenses related to the
consolidation of our store support centers, payroll costs related to our
investment in store hourly payroll, and higher legal fees, partially
offset by lower depreciation and amortization costs as a percentage of
sales.
Operating income for the quarter was $385.5 million compared with $437.6
million in the same period last year and operating income margin was
6.6% in the current quarter compared to 7.9% in last year’s quarter.
The Company's effective tax rate for the quarter was 22.1% compared to
22.6% in the prior year’s first quarter.
Net income compared to the prior year’s quarter increased $107.4 million
to $267.9 million and diluted earnings per share increased 67.2% to
$1.12 compared to $0.67 in the prior year’s quarter. The prior year’s
quarter included $0.52 per diluted share of debt refinancing costs.
Excluding the $6.7 million in accelerated rent expense related to ASC
842, which was not included in the Company’s previous outlook, adjusted
diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.14.
The Company repurchased 960,683 shares during the quarter for $100
million. The Company has $900 million remaining on its share repurchase
authorization plan.
During the quarter, the Company opened 91 stores, expanded or relocated
11 stores, and closed 16 Family Dollar stores and nine Dollar Tree
stores. Additionally, the Company opened 45 Dollar Tree stores that were
re-bannered from Family Dollar. Retail selling square footage at quarter
end was approximately 120.4 million square feet.
Family Dollar Update
Store Optimization Program Update
As announced in March 2019, the Company is currently executing a store
optimization program for its Family Dollar stores to improve
performance. Detailed below is an update on this initiative:
The Company is rolling out a new model for both new and renovated
Family Dollar stores, referred to as H2. The Company tested the H2
model in 2018 with positive results. The H2 model has improved
merchandise offerings, including Dollar Tree $1 merchandise sections,
an expanded party assortment and an expanded number of freezer and
cooler doors. H2 stores are delivering increased traffic with average
comparable store sales increases of greater than 10%. H2 stores
perform well in a variety of locations, and especially in locations
where Family Dollar has been most challenged in the past. The Company
entered fiscal 2019 with approximately 200 H2 stores and, as of May 4,
2019, had approximately 550 H2 stores. The Company plans to renovate
at least 1,000 stores in fiscal 2019.
The Company is taking action to close under-performing stores. The
normal cadence of Family Dollar store closings on an annual basis is
approximately 75 stores. In fiscal 2019, as previously announced, we
expect to close as many as 390 stores, the majority of which will take
place in the second quarter.
The Company plans to re-banner approximately 200 Family Dollar stores
to the Dollar Tree brand in fiscal 2019.
Additionally, the Company plans to add adult beverage product in
approximately 1,000 Family Dollar stores and expand freezers and
coolers in approximately 400 Family Dollar stores in fiscal 2019. In
the first quarter, adult beverage product was added to approximately
45 stores and freezers and coolers were expanded in approximately 55
stores.
Integration Update
The Company continues to be on track with the consolidation of its store
support centers. This represents an important final step in the
Company’s integration, which is scheduled to be completed in July 2019.
The Company expects this consolidation will greatly enhance the
communication, collaboration and teamwork within the organization and
its ability to support the ongoing growth and development of the Dollar
Tree and Family Dollar brands.
Dollar Tree Plus! Multi-Price
Point Test Update
As previously disclosed in the Company’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year
2018 earnings announcement, the Company has recently initiated a test of
multi-price points, currently referred to as Dollar Tree Plus!,
at an expanding number of Dollar Tree store locations. This carefully
considered test, leveraging the merchandising strength and purchasing
power of Family Dollar, is designed to understand how Dollar Tree’s
deeply-loyal customers respond to the addition of merchandise at values
greater than $1.
The Company conducted extensive planning during the first quarter 2019,
including store selection and merchandising for the test. In mid-May,
the Company introduced Dollar Tree Plus! merchandise into the
first stores. The initial test phase is planned to be expanded to more
than 100 urban, suburban and rural Dollar Tree store locations.
As the Company tests lifting the restriction on the $1 price point, it
is not raising retail on its current assortment of items priced at $1.
Customers will see new Dollar Tree Plus! items added to the
Dollar Tree offering, providing them with great values and “More
Choices, More Sizes, and More Savings.”
Philbin continued, “With its ‘Everything’s a Dollar’ model, Dollar Tree
has remained one of the most unique, differentiated and defensible brand
concepts in all of value retail. However, we have always been a
‘test-and-learn’ organization that is committed to evaluating all
opportunities to deliver great value for our customers while driving
long-term value creation. During this test, we look forward to measuring
and assessing the initial results and understanding if the introduction
of multiple price points across a broader set of stores is in the best
interests of our customers, Company and shareholders.”
Company Outlook
The Company estimates consolidated net sales for the second quarter of
2019 to range from $5.66 billion to $5.76 billion, based on a low
single-digit increase in same-store sales for the combined enterprise.
Diluted earnings per share are estimated to be in the range of $0.64 to
$0.73. This estimate includes approximately $57 million in the second
quarter of the $95 million in discrete costs expected for the year. In
addition, the updated outlook now includes $30 million, or $0.10 per
diluted share, of costs related to second quarter store closures for
lease obligations and related costs that were not included in the
Company’s previous outlook.
For fiscal 2019, our guidance includes the expectation that Section 301
tariffs will be 25% on List 1, 2, and 3 goods. However, our guidance
does not include potential tariffs on List 4 goods.
The Company estimates consolidated net sales for full-year fiscal 2019
will range from $23.51 billion to $23.83 billion. This estimate is based
on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales and approximately
1.0% square footage growth. Diluted earnings per share are expected to
range from $4.77 to $5.07, and include estimated discrete costs of
approximately $95 million, or $0.31 per share, as previously disclosed.
Additionally, the updated full-year outlook includes $30 million, or
$0.10 per diluted share, in store closure costs and $15 million, or
$0.05 per diluted share, in import freight costs related to increased
freight rates based on our April negotiations.
Philbin concluded, “Our merchandising teams have done a tremendous job
of mitigating the effects of 25% tariffs imposed under Section 301 for
Chinese goods included on Lists 1, 2, and 3. We are uncertain as to
whether, or when, tariffs will be applied to the List 4 products
currently being considered by the United States Trade Representative. If
tariffs on List 4 products are implemented, we expect that it will be
impactful to both our business, and especially to consumers in general.
Until we have more clarity, our outlook excludes the impact of tariffs
on List 4 products. Our teams are doing an admirable job of controlling
the controllables in running our business. We continue to believe we are
well-positioned to capture the significant opportunity ahead of us as we
focus on creating and driving value for our shareholders.”
Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,264 stores across 48
states and five Canadian provinces as of May 4, 2019. Stores operate
under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.
To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 4, 2019
May 5, 2018
Net sales
$
5,808.7
$
5,553.7
Cost of sales
4,081.5
3,854.1
Gross profit
1,727.2
1,699.6
29.7%
30.6%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,341.7
1,262.0
23.1%
22.7%
Operating income
385.5
437.6
6.6%
7.9%
Interest expense, net
41.4
230.0
Other expense, net
0.2
0.2
Income before income taxes
343.9
207.4
5.9%
3.7%
Provision for income taxes
76.0
46.9
Income tax rate
22.1%
22.6%
Net income
$
267.9
$
160.5
4.6%
2.9%
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.13
$
0.68
Weighted average number of shares
238.0
237.5
Diluted
$
1.12
$
0.67
Weighted average number of shares
239.1
238.5
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
From time-to-time, the Company's financial results include certain
financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted
accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures should
not be used as a substitute for GAAP financial measures, or
considered in isolation, for the purposes of analyzing operating
performance, financial position or cash flows. However, the Company
believes providing additional information in the form of non-GAAP
measures that exclude the unusual, non-recurring expenses outlined
below is beneficial to the users of its financial statements in
evaluating the Company's current operating results in relation to
past periods. In addition, the Company's debt covenants exclude the
impact of certain unusual, non-recurring expenses. The Company has
included a reconciliation of this information to the most comparable
GAAP measures in the following tables.
On February 3, 2019, the Company adopted Financial Accounting
Standards Board Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-2, "Leases
(Topic 842)" and subsequent amendments ("ASC 842") which requires
lessees to recognize right-of-use assets on the balance sheet. The
Company did not elect the hindsight practical expedient;
therefore, the adoption also resulted in the recognition of an
estimate of the embedded impairment of right-of-use assets as a
reduction to Retained earnings. In March 2019, the Company
announced a store optimization program which includes the closing
of up to 390 under-performing stores in 2019. Under ASC 842, the
right-of-use assets must be amortized over the remaining operating
terms which resulted in the acceleration of rent expense for the
stores that the Company plans to close. The accelerated rent
expense net of the rent foregone as a result of the embedded lease
impairment was $6.7 million and this amount will be excluded in
calculating the Company's compliance with its debt covenants,
which requires reporting in accordance with GAAP as of the date of
the Credit Agreement.
In the first quarter of 2018, the Company entered into a new Credit
Agreement that provided a $1,250.0 million revolving credit facility
and a $782.0 million term loan facility. The Company also announced
the registered offering of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount
of Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2020, $1,000.0 million of 3.7%
Senior Notes due 2023, $1,000.0 million of 4.0% Senior Notes due
2025 and $1,250.0 million of 4.2% Senior Notes due 2028. In
connection with entry into the new Credit Agreement, the Company
terminated the existing Credit Agreement and paid a redemption
premium of $6.5 million for the early payment of the Term Loan B-2
Loans. In connection with the offering of the new Senior Notes, the
Company redeemed the 5.75% Senior Notes due 2023 and paid a
redemption premium of $107.8 million. In connection with the
termination of the old Credit Agreement and the payment of Term Loan
B-2 and the 5.75% Senior Notes due 2023, the Company accelerated the
expense of approximately $41.2 million of amortizable non-cash
deferred financing costs and expensed approximately $0.4 million in
non-capitalizable transaction costs. Interest on the new debt was
approximately $7.9 million in the first quarter and the interest
foregone on the redemption of Term Loan A-1 and Term Loan B-2 was
approximately $3.3 million.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income:
13 Weeks Ended
May 4, 2019
May 5, 2018
Net income (GAAP)
$
267.9
$
160.5
Cost of sales adjustment:
Accelerated rent expense
6.7
-
Interest expense adjustment:
Redemption premium on 2023 Senior Notes
-
107.8
Redemption premium on Term Loan B-2
-
6.5
Deferred financing costs acceleration and non-capitalizable
transaction costs
-
41.6
Interest expense new Senior Notes
-
7.9
Interest expense foregone on redemption of Term Loan A-1 and Term
Loan B-2
-
(3.3
)
Provision for income taxes on adjustment
(1.5
)
(36.9
)
Adjusted Net income (Non-GAAP)
$
273.1
$
284.1
Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS:
13 Weeks Ended
May 4, 2019
May 5, 2018
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
1.12
$
0.67
Adjustment, net of tax
0.02
0.52
Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)
$
1.14
$
1.19
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Segment Information
(In millions, except store count)
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 4, 2019
May 5, 2018
Net sales:
Dollar Tree
$
2,959.3
$
2,784.5
Family Dollar
2,849.4
2,769.2
Total net sales
$
5,808.7
$
5,553.7
Gross profit:
Dollar Tree
$
1,021.2
34.5%
$
960.8
34.5%
Family Dollar
706.0
24.8%
738.8
26.7%
Total gross profit
$
1,727.2
29.7%
$
1,699.6
30.6%
Operating income (loss):
Dollar Tree
$
390.9
13.2%
$
372.7
13.4%
Family Dollar
90.4
3.2%
143.8
5.2%
Corporate and support
(95.8)
(1.6%)
(78.9)
(1.4%)
Total operating income
$
385.5
6.6%
$
437.6
7.9%
13 Weeks Ended
May 4, 2019
May 5, 2018
Dollar Tree
Family
Dollar
Total
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
Total
Store Count:
Beginning
7,001
8,236
15,237
6,650
8,185
14,835
New stores
65
26
91
68
62
130
Re-bannered stores (a)
45
(84
)
(39
)
-
(3
)
(3
)
Closings
(9
)
(16
)
(25
)
(2
)
(3
)
(5
)
Ending
7,102
8,162
15,264
6,716
8,241
14,957
Selling Square Footage (in millions)
61.2
59.2
120.4
57.9
59.7
117.6
Growth Rate (Square Footage)
5.7
%
(0.8
%)
2.4
%
4.3
%
2.6
%
3.4
%
(a) Stores are included as re-banners when they close or open,
respectively.
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
May 4,
February 2,
May 5,
2019
2019
2018
Cash and cash equivalents
$
725.8
$
422.1
$
475.2
Merchandise inventories
3,325.5
3,536.0
3,248.2
Other current assets
194.8
335.2
318.6
Total current assets
4,246.1
4,293.3
4,042.0
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,525.0
3,445.3
3,249.7
Restricted cash
24.7
24.6
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,233.1
-
-
Goodwill
2,295.9
2,296.6
5,024.2
Favorable lease rights, net
-
288.7
354.9
Trade name intangible asset
3,100.0
3,100.0
3,100.0
Other assets
51.6
52.7
56.3
Total assets
$
19,476.4
$
13,501.2
$
15,827.1
Current portion of long-term debt
$
750.0
$
-
$
-
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,202.9
-
-
Accounts payable
1,186.5
1,416.4
1,181.5
Income taxes payable
125.2
60.0
81.7
Other current liabilities
701.7
619.3
654.0
Total current liabilities
3,966.3
2,095.7
1,917.2
Long-term debt, net, excluding current portion
3,516.9
4,265.3
5,040.1
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
4,984.6
-
-
Unfavorable lease rights, net
-
78.8
94.5
Deferred income taxes, net
954.2
973.2
976.2
Income taxes payable, long-term
35.8
35.4
42.5
Other liabilities
262.7
409.9
400.9
Total liabilities
13,720.5
7,858.3
8,471.4
Shareholders' equity
5,755.9
5,642.9
7,355.7
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
19,476.4
$
13,501.2
$
15,827.1
The February 2, 2019 information was derived from the audited
consolidated financial statements as of that date.
DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
May 4,
May 5,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
267.9
$
160.5
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
151.2
151.5
Provision for deferred income taxes
3.0
(9.0
)
Amortization of debt discount and debt-issuance costs
1.6
49.7
Other non-cash adjustments to net income
33.4
33.6
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
114.7
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
157.0
(113.4
)
Total adjustments
346.2
227.1
Net cash provided by operating activities
614.1
387.6
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(209.2
)
(180.9
)
Proceeds from governmental grant
16.5
-
Proceeds from (payments for) fixed asset disposition
0.3
(0.2
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(192.4
)
(181.1
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discount
-
4,775.8
Principal payments for long-term debt
-
(5,432.7
)
Debt-issuance and debt extinguishment costs
-
(155.3
)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
-
50.0
Repayments of revolving credit facility
-
(50.0
)
Proceeds from stock issued pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
5.8
4.6
Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation
(23.3
)
(21.2
)
Payments for repurchase of stock
(100.0
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(117.5
)
(828.8
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(0.4
)
(0.3
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
303.8
(622.6
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
446.7
1,097.8
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period