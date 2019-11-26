Log in
DOLLAR TREE, INC.

Dollar Tree : holiday-quarter forecast disappoints as tariffs bite; shares fall

0
11/26/2019 | 08:19am EST
A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas

Dollar Tree Inc on Tuesday forecast holiday-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations, as the discount store operator expects a hit from U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, sending its shares down about 8% before the opening bell.

The tariffs as part of the prolonged trade war between Washington and Beijing have been a pressure point for retailers, which source a large chunk of their merchandise from China.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter profit in the range of $1.70 to $1.80 per share, below the average analyst expectation of $2.02.

Dollar Tree also said it expects fourth-quarter merchandise margin to be pressured by higher sales of low-margin consumables and rising wages at its distribution centers.

The company forecast fourth-quarter sales in the range of $6.33 billion (£4.91 billion) to $6.44 billion, the mid-point of which is below the average analyst estimate of $6.41 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.08 per share in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, missing estimate of $1.13.

Net sales rose 3.7% to $5.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $5.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Same-store sales rose 2.50%, slightly falling short of the average analyst estimate of 2.54%.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped letter in headline).

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 693 M
EBIT 2020 1 715 M
Net income 2020 1 194 M
Debt 2020 3 449 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 26 594 M
Chart DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dollar Tree, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR TREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 115,26  $
Last Close Price 112,39  $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary M. Philbin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Sasser Executive Chairman
Michael A. Witynski Chief Operating Officer & Enterprise President
Kevin S. Wampler Chief Financial Officer
Joshua R. Jewett Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR TREE, INC.24.44%26 594
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION46.80%131 470
THE TJX COMPANIES32.66%71 750
TARGET CORPORATION92.19%63 431
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.07%49 301
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION47.96%41 110
