DOLLAR TREE, INC.

DOLLAR TREE, INC.

(DLTR)
  Report  
News 
Press Releases

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Dollar Tree, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - DLTR

0
11/25/2019 | 03:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Dollar Tree, Inc. ("Dollar Tree") (NASDAQ: DLTR) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Dollar Tree and its shareholders.  If you are a Dollar Tree shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Dollar Tree's board of directors caused or allowed Dollar Tree to operate in an unlawful or otherwise improper fashion, causing damage to Dollar Tree and its shareholders.

On August 26, 2019, the New York Attorney General announced that Dollar Tree subsidiaries would pay $100,000 in fines and damages for selling expired over-the-counter ("OTC") drugs and for failure to comply with New York's bottle deposit law.

On November 14, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") announced that it had issued a warning letter to Greenbrier International, Inc., doing business as Dollar Tree, for receiving OTC drugs produced by foreign manufacturers found to have serious violations of federal law.  The warning letter details Dollar Tree's receipt of adulterated drugs from manufacturers that received FDA warning letters in 2018.  The warning letters also detail Dollar Tree's use of contract manufacturers that also received warning letters for similar issues between 2016 and 2019.  The FDA notified Dollar Tree of warning letters sent to these manufacturers at the time the warning letters were sent.  According to the FDA, the warning letters sent to the contract manufacturers used by Dollar Tree "show a pattern of serious violations of the law."

What You Can Do

If you are a Dollar Tree shareholder, you may have legal claims against Dollar Tree's directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-investigating-dollar-tree-incs-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duties--dltr-300964809.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
