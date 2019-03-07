What's News : Business & Finance

Facebook plans a major shift in its strategy, betting that the future of social media will be centered on private messaging and small-group chats.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods expanded 10% last year to a record $891.3 billion, despite Trump's efforts to narrow the gap.

Regulators moved to dial back scrutiny of big U.S. banks, asset managers and insurers, easing policies set up after the financial crisis.

Dollar Tree marked down the value of its Family Dollar chain and disclosed plans to shut hundreds of Family Dollar stores this year.

Amazon is closing all 87 of its U.S. pop-up stores, ending a yearslong experiment with such locations.

Ghosn was freed on bail and will live in a court-approved Tokyo residence as he prepares for trial.

Value investors who have bought into GE could provide Culp with an important base in his turnaround bid.

U.S. stocks fell for a third straight session, closing at their lowest level in three weeks. The Dow lost 0.5%.

Snap last year paid settlements to at least three female employees let go in layoffs they alleged disproportionately targeted women.

MoviePass said it is revamping its business model after a tumultuous year.

Ride-hailing firm Grab raised $1.46 billion in fresh funding from SoftBank.