Dolly Varden Silver : 2020 Q2 Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditors. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars.
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As At
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
10,691,153
$
3,821,997
Prepaid expenses
104,923
98,917
Amounts receivable (Note 4)
21,324
566,635
10,817,400
4,487,549
Non-current
Equipment (Note 5)
78,926
87,137
Deposits (Note 6)
91,000
91,000
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
3,726,426
3,726,426
$
14,713,752
$
8,392,112
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable (Note 9)
$
108,931
$
43,398
Accrued liabilities (Note 9)
180,728
64,229
Liability on flow-through share issuance (Note 7)
188,643
255,355
478,302
362,982
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 7)
62,165,120
54,628,282
Reserves (Note 7)
6,687,501
6,371,522
Deficit
(54,617,171)
(52,970,674)
14,235,450
8,029,130
$
14,713,752
$
8,392,112
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
These condensed interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2020 and signed on its behalf by:
"James Sabala"
"Thomas Wharton"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
EXPENSES
Consulting fees (Note 9)
$
27,669
$
17,001
$
74,338
$
34,002
Directors' fees (Notes 7, 9)
45,217
7,184
61,232
19,971
Exploration and evaluation (Notes 6, 9)
265,566
1,278,246
478,581
1,503,245
Management fees (Note 9)
81,000
71,099
425,067
142,046
Marketing and communications (Note 9)
18,592
35,504
93,661
77,141
Office and administration (Note 9)
66,192
41,044
118,101
84,375
Professional fees
14,192
20,413
51,958
31,006
Rent and maintenance (Note 9)
25,000
15,000
45,250
30,000
Share-based payments (Notes 7, 9)
254,353
91,830
346,132
91,830
Transfer agent and filing fees
7,811
10,640
10,831
13,413
Travel and accommodation
-
867
6,467
9,957
Operating loss
(805,592)
(1,588,828)
(1,711,618)
(2,036,986)
Recovery on flow-through premium (Note 7)
45,219
138,785
66,712
175,185
Part XII.6 tax
(33,994)
(982)
(36,194)
(3,249)
Interest income
16,802
4,990
34,603
14,966
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(777,565)
$
(1,446,035)
$
(1,646,497)
$
(1,850,084)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
88,560,509
57,670,147
86,149,529
57,522,098
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Total
Common
Share
Shareholders'
Shares
Capital
Reserves
Deficit
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2018
57,372,404
$
48,556,081
$
5,998,267
$
(47,995,691)
$
6,558,657
Issuance of flow-through common shares
12,000,000
3,000,000
-
-
3,000,000
Issuance of common shares
701,351
140,270
-
-
140,270
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(33,223)
-
-
(33,223)
Share issuance costs - shares
846,000
-
-
-
-
Flow-through share premium
-
(240,000)
-
-
(240,000)
Share-based payments on option repricing
-
-
91,830
-
91,830
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,850,084)
(1,850,084)
Balance, June 30, 2019
70,919,755
51,423,128
6,090,097
(49,845,775)
7,667,450
Issuance of flow-through common shares
5,714,286
2,000,000
-
-
2,000,000
Issuance of common shares
6,246,675
1,874,003
-
-
1,874,003
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(23,135)
-
-
(23,135)
Share issuance costs - shares
583,333
-
-
-
-
Flow-through share premium
-
(645,714)
-
-
(645,714)
Share-based payments
-
-
281,425
-
281,425
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(3,124,899)
(3,124,899)
Balance, December 31, 2019
83,464,049
54,628,282
6,371,522
(52,970,674)
8,029,130
Issuance of flow-through common shares
16,969,697
6,800,000
-
-
6,800,000
Issuance from sale of common shares
2,424,335
877,895
-
-
877,895
Issuance of common shares
489,795
120,000
-
-
120,000
Share issuance costs - cash
-
(336,210)
-
-
(336,210)
Share issuance costs - shares
418,182
-
-
-
-
Exercise of stock options
150,000
75,153
(30,153)
45,000
Share-based payments
-
-
346,132
-
346,132
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,646,497)
(1,646,497)
Balance, June 30, 2020
103,916,058
$
62,165,120
$
6,687,501
$
(54,617,171)
$
14,235,450
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(1,646,497)
$
(1,850,084)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based payments
346,132
91,830
Revaluation of deferred share units
21,482
(19,779)
Recovery on flow-through premium
(66,712)
(175,185)
Depreciation of equipment
8,211
10,035
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Prepaid expenses
(6,006)
(139,472)
Amounts receivable
545,311
144,207
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
160,550
535,618
Cash used in operating activities
(637,529)
(1,402,830)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placement, net of share issuance costs
7,461,685
3,107,047
Exercise of options
45,000
-
Cash provided by financing activities
7,506,685
3,107,047
Change in cash during the period
6,869,156
1,704,217
Cash, beginning of period
3,821,997
2,562,774
Cash, end of period
$
10,691,153
$
4,266,991
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows:
Interest income received in cash
$
7,073
$
11,891
Non-cash transactions:
Fair value of finders' shares
$
138,000
$
228,420
Premium liability on flow-through shares
$
-
$
240,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (the "Company") was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporation Act in the province of British Columbia on March 4, 2011. The Company's primary business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. The Company is considered to be in the exploration and evaluation stage. The Company's head office is Suite 1800 - 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7X 1E5. The registered address and records office of the Company is located at Suite 1700, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2X8.
The Company owns interests in multiple mineral titles and claims. The recoverability of amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves and confirmation of the
Company's interest in the underlying mineral claims, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to satisfy the expenditure requirements and to complete the development of properties, and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition thereof.
These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. Realization values may be substantially different from carrying values as shown and these condensed interim financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company incurred a loss of $1,646,497 (2019 - $1,850,084). As at June 30, 2020, the Company had incurred accumulated losses of $54,617,171 (December 31, 2019 - $52,970,674) and had a working capital surplus of $10,339,098 (December 31, 2019 - $4,124,567). The Company will continue to have to raise funds beyond its current working capital balance in order to continue to advance the Company's mineral properties. While the Company has been successful in obtaining certain funding in the past, there is no assurance that such future financing will be available or be available on favourable terms. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
The recent outbreak of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to impact worldwide economic activity.
The extent to which the coronavirus may impact the Company's business activities will depend on future developments, such as the ultimate geographic spread of the disease, duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. These events are highly uncertain and, as such, the Company cannot determine their long-term financial impact at this time. National, provincial and local governments have issued public health orders in response to COVID- 19 which has caused some delay in the Company's 2020 drilling program.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Statement of Compliance
The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2020.
Basis of Measurement
The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair value. In addition, these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information.
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION (cont'd)
Functional and Foreign Currency
These condensed interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. Foreign currency transactions are translated into Canadian dollars using the exchange rates at the date of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains or losses resulting from the settlement of transactions and from the translation at year-end rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognized in net income or loss.
Use of Estimates and Judgments
The preparation of these condensed interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed interim financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the period. These and other estimates are subject to measurement uncertainty and the effect on the condensed interim financial statements of changes in these estimates could be material. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.
Significant accounting judgments
Significant accounting judgments that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the condensed interim financial statements include, but are not limited to, the following:
Recoverability of the carrying value of the Company's exploration and evaluation assets
Recorded costs of exploration and evaluation assets are not intended to reflect present or future values of these properties. The recorded costs are subject to measurement uncertainty and it is reasonably possible, based on existing knowledge, that change in future conditions could require a material change in the recognized amount.
Critical accounting estimates
Key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty that have a significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities include, but are not limited to, the following:
Share-basedpayments
The fair value of share-based payments is determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. Such option pricing models require the input of subjective assumptions, including the expected price volatility, option life, dividend yield, risk-free rate and estimated forfeitures at the initial grant.
Useful life of equipment
Depreciation of equipment is charged to write-down the value of those assets to their residual value over their respective estimated useful lives. Management is required to assess the useful economic lives and residual values of the assets such that depreciation is charged on a systematic basis to the current carrying amount. The useful lives are estimated having regard to such factors as asset maintenance, rate of technical and commercial obsolescence, and asset usage. The useful lives of key assets are reviewed annually.
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
BASIS OF PRESENTATION (cont'd)
Use of Estimates and Judgments (cont'd)
Deferred income taxes
Judgment is required in determining whether deferred tax assets are recognized in the condensed interim statement of financial position. Deferred tax assets, including those arising from unutilized tax losses, require management to assess the likelihood that the Company will generate taxable earnings in future periods in order to utilize recognized deferred tax assets. Estimates of future taxable income are based on forecast cash flows from operations and the application of existing tax laws in each jurisdiction. To the extent that future cash flows and taxable income differ significantly from estimates, the ability of the Company to realize the net deferred tax assets recorded at the date of the condensed interim statement of financial position could be impacted.
Accrual of British Columbia Mineral Exploration Tax Credit ("BC METC")
The Government of British Columbia provides for a refundable tax on net qualified mining exploration expenditures incurred in British Columbia. The credit is calculated as 20% of qualified mining exploration expenses less the amount of any assistance received or receivable. The determination of the expenditures that would qualify as mining exploration expenses was based on the previous years' tax filings and subsequent reviews by government auditors.
Comparative Figures
Certain prior period comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting policies and methods of computation consistent with those applied in the Company's audited annual financial statement for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE Amounts receivable consist of:
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
GST receivable
$
21,324
$
29,400
BC METC
-
530,071
Other
-
7,164
$
21,324
$
566,635
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
5
EQUIPMENT
Tents and
Dock
Trailers
Equipment
Vehicles
Gas Tank
Boat
Total
Cost:
At December 31, 2018
$
15,571
$
138,521
$
58,509
$
47,676
$
40,000
$
24,345
$
324,622
Additions
-
-
1,378
-
-
-
1,378
At December 31, 2019
15,571
138,521
59,887
47,676
40,000
24,345
326,000
Additions (disposals)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
At June 30, 2020
$
15,571
$
138,521
$
59,887
$
47,676
$
40,000
$
24,345
$
326,000
Accumulated Depreciation:
At December 31, 2018
$
6,597
$
127,742
$
31,589
$
29,270
$
21,709
$
1,817
$
218,724
Depreciation
449
3,234
5,453
5,522
1,829
3,652
20,139
At December 31, 2019
7,046
130,976
37,042
34,792
23,538
5,469
238,863
Depreciation
213
1,132
2,285
1,932
823
1,826
8,211
At June 30, 2020
$
7,259
$
132,108
$
39,327
$
36,724
$
24,361
$
7,295
$
247,074
Net Book Value:
At December 31, 2019
$
8,525
$
7,545
$
22,845
$
12,884
$
16,462
$
18,876
$
87,137
At June 30, 2020
$
8,312
$
6,413
$
20,560
$
10,952
$
15,639
$
17,050
$
78,926
6 EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
Title to exploration and evaluation assets involves certain inherent risks due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims, as well as the potential for problems arising from the frequently ambiguous conveyancing history characteristic of many exploration and evaluation assets. The Company has investigated title to all of its exploration and evaluation assets and to the best of its knowledge, title to all of its properties are in good standing.
Exploration and evaluation assets costs are set out below:
Dolly Varden
Musketeer
Dolly Varden
Property
Property
Project Total
Balance as of December 31, 2018 and 2019
$
2,645,020
$
1,081,406
$
3,726,426
Additions
-
-
-
Balance as of June 30, 2020
$
2,645,020
$
1,081,406
$
3,726,426
Dolly Varden Property
During 2011, the Company purchased the Dolly Varden Property, consisting of fee simple titles, mineral claims and mineral tenures in respect of certain lands located in the Kitsault area of British Columbia. A finder's fee of $62,500 was paid through the issuance of shares to a shareholder of the Company. The property is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") of which one-half (or 1%) of the NSR can be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000 at any time. As of June 30, 2020, $2,645,020 of acquisition costs have been capitalized.
The Company has provided deposits totalling $91,000 (December 31, 2019 - $91,000) as reclamation bonds for the property.
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
6 EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS (cont'd)
Musketeer Property
On March 18, 2013, the Company entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Musketeer Property located in northwestern British Columbia for $1,050,000 payable over four years, subject to a 2% NSR.
The Company paid an aggregate option payment of $350,000 in 2013 and the second option payment of $233,333 in 2014. In early 2015, the remaining two payments were renegotiated for a fee of $10,000 included with the February 2015 payment of $183,333. In February 2016, the agreement was further renegotiated for a fee of $10,000 and the option payment of $81,000 was paid. During fiscal 2017, a further option payment of $102,334 was made. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the final option payment of $100,000 was made. As of June 30, 2020, $1,081,406 of acquisition costs have been capitalized. The Company now refers to the Musketeer Property as part of the Dolly Varden Property, as the final option payment was paid during the year ended December 31, 2018.
The following table summarizes the exploration and evaluation expenses incurred at the Dolly Varden Project:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Analytical & sample related
$
13,258
$
23,568
$
25,881
$
39,001
Camp, food, supplies & related
55,217
372,781
55,217
378,466
Claim maintenance
3,269
4,200
4,394
6,753
Community relations & related
8,160
9,275
17,379
9,275
Depreciation
4,106
5,018
8,212
10,035
Drilling
6,555
368,893
6,555
368,893
Equipment & warehouse rental
15,362
84,764
25,590
96,297
Fuel
-
115,838
-
115,838
Geological & geoscience
99,973
104,807
143,687
139,339
Lease payments on land
6,000
6,000
12,000
12,000
Mapping & modelling
-
10,500
21,000
21,000
Project supervision
51,620
75,000
156,620
150,000
Resource and metallurgy
-
50,671
-
100,974
Road and drill pad preparation
2,046
39,649
2,046
41,341
Transport, travel & related
-
7,282
-
14,033
Total
$
265,566
$
1,278,246
$
478,581
$
1,503,245
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
7 SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share Capital
Authorized: Unlimited number of common shares without par value Issued:
On June 10, 2020, the Company closed two private placements and raised gross proceeds of $7,677,895 through the sale of 16,969,697 flow-shares common shares and 2,424,335 common shares. The offerings consisted of the sale of:
(i) 6,969,697 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of $0.33 per share; (ii) 10,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.45 per share; and (iii) the sale of 2,424,335 common shares to Hecla Canada Ltd.
("Hecla") pursuant to the ancillary rights agreement to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company. The Company paid a finders' fee of $270,000 in cash and 418,182 in common shares, where the finders' shares had a fair value $138,000.
On February 28, 2020, the Company issued 489,795 common shares at a price of $0.25 to the former President and CEO as part of his departure.
On June 28, 2019, the Company closed its private placement and raised gross proceeds of $3,140,270 through the sale of 12,000,000 flow-shares shares at a price of $0.25 per share and 701,351 common shares at $0.20 per share. The sale of common shares was to Hecla pursuant to the ancillary rights agreement to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company. A finder's fee was paid to Eventus Capital Corp., who received 846,000 common shares with a fair value of $228,420, Sprott Capital Partners LP received $9,000 and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. received $900. The Company recorded a flow-through premium liability of $240,000 for the difference between the fair value of its common shares and the issuance price of its flow-through common shares.
On September 12, 2019, the Company closed its private placement and raised gross proceeds of $3,500,000 from the sale of 5,714,286 flow-through shares at $0.35 per share and 5,000,000 common shares at $0.30 per share. Pursuant to the ancillary rights agreement between the Company and Hecla, Hecla purchased 1,246,675 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share in order to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company. A finder's fee was paid to Mackie Research Capital Corp., who received 583,333 common shares with a fair value of $236,349. The Company recorded a flow-through premium liability of $314,286 for the difference between the fair value of its common shares and the issuance price of its flow-through common shares.
Warrants
At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, there were no share purchase warrants outstanding.
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
7 SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES (cont'd)
Stock Options
The Company has a stock option plan under which it is authorized to grant share purchase options to executive officers, directors, employees and consultants enabling the holder to acquire up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Under the plan, the exercise price of each option shall be no less than the discounted market price of the Company's shares prior to the grant in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Options are granted for a maximum term of 10 years.
Vesting is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. In the absence of a vesting schedule, such options shall vest immediately.
Number of
Weighted Average
Options
Exercise Price
Balance, December 31, 2018
4,070,000
$ 0.70
Issued
1,400,000
$ 0.30
Forfeited/expired
(630,000)
$ 0.80
Balance, December 31, 2019
4,840,000
$ 0.37
Issued
3,550,000
$ 0.26
Exercised
(150,000)
$ 0.30
Forfeited/expired
(400,000)
$ 0.39
Balance, June 30, 2020
7,840,000
$ 0.32
The Company had outstanding stock options enabling the holders to acquire common shares as follows:
Date of Expiry
Exercise Price
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
October 23, 2020
$ 0.30
165,000
190,000
July 29, 2021
$ 0.40
500,000
500,000
December 2, 2021
$ 0.40
650,000
650,000
May 18, 2022
$ 0.40
800,000
925,000
February 15, 2023
$ 0.40
1,075,000
1,175,000
December 12, 2024
$ 0.30
1,100,000
1,400,000
February 18, 2025
$ 0.25
2,500,000
-
February 28, 2025
$ 0.25
200,000
-
March 17, 2025
$ 0.25
750,000
-
June 14, 2025
$ 0.45
100,000
-
Total Outstanding
7,840,000
4,840,000
Total Exercisable(1)
4,683,750
4,840,000
Subsequent to June 30, 2020, a total of 1,418,750 stock options were exercised.
During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company granted 3,550,000 (2019 - nil) stock options to directors, employees and consultants with a total fair value of $719,025 (2019 - $nil) that will be recognized over the vesting term. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized a total of $346,132 (2019 - $nil) in share- based payments for the options vested during the period.
During the year ended December 31, 2019, 3,250,000 options were repriced to an exercise price of $0.40 per option. The Company recognized share-based payments of $91,830 as a result of the repricing.
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
7 SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES (cont'd)
Stock Options (cont'd)
The following weighted average assumptions were used for the Black-Scholes valuation of stock options granted:
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Risk-free interest rate
1.16%
N/A
Expected dividend yield
0%
N/A
Annualized stock price volatility
105%
N/A
Expected life of options
5 years
N/A
Expected forfeiture rate
0%
N/A
Deferred Share Units ("DSU")
The Company has a DSU plan that entitles certain directors and officers to receive the cash equivalent of the DSUs when they retire from the Company. In October 2015, the Company ceased further accruals under the DSU plan. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company has recognized an increase in the fair value liability of the remaining DSUs of $21,482 (2019 - decrease of $19,779) in directors' fees as a result of the change in the Company's common share price.
During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company paid, in addition to the DSU plan, directors' fees of $39,750 (2019 - $39,750).
Flow-through Premium Liability
The following is a continuity of the liability portion of the flow-through share issuances:
Balance as of December 31, 2018
$
155,169
Flow-through premium liability additions
885,714
Settlement of flow-through share premium liability pursuant to qualifying expenditures
(785,528)
Balance as of December 31, 2019
255,355
Settlement of flow-through share premium liability pursuant to qualifying expenditures
(66,712)
Balance as of June 30, 2020
$
188,643
8 CAPITAL DISCLOSURE
The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern to pursue other business opportunities and to maintain a flexible capital structure that optimizes the cost of capital within a framework of acceptable risk. The capital of the Company consists of items within shareholders' equity.
The Company manages the capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust its capital structure, the Company may issue new shares, issue new debt, or acquire or dispose of assets.
The Company is dependent on the capital markets as its main source of operating capital. The Company's capital resources are largely determined by the strength of the junior public markets, by the status of the Company's projects in relation to these markets and its ability to compete for investor support of its projects. There have been no changes to the Company's approach to capital management during the six months ended June 30, 2020.
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
9 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
During the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company incurred the following amounts charged by officers and directors (being key management personnel) and companies controlled and/or owned by officers and directors of the Company in addition to the related party transactions disclosed elsewhere in these condensed interim financial statements:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Director Fees
$
19,875
$
19,875
$
39,750
$
39,750
Management fees(1)(2)(5)
73,500
60,000
405,690
120,000
Consulting fees
-
-
10,000
-
Office and administration(5)
16,500
-
20,000
-
Exploration & evaluation(3)
45,600
-
57,062
-
Share-based payments (2)(3)(5)
162,685
57,718
251,275
57,718
Total
$
318,160
$
137,593
$
783,777
$
217,468
Other related party transactions are as follows:
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Management fees(4)
$
-
$
11,099
$
11,877
$
22,046
Marketing (4)
-
24,818
31,397
40,366
Office and administration(4)
-
24,440
24,300
50,502
Rent and maintenance(4)
-
15,000
15,250
30,000
Exploration and evaluation(4)
-
23,500
21,000
34,000
Share-based payments(4)
-
10,006
-
10,006
Total
$
-
$
108,863
$
103,824
$
186,920
Fees of $152,414 were paid in cash and $120,000 paid in shares to a corporation controlled by the former Chief Executive Officer and former director of the Company and included a settlement fee on transition to new management. The management fees included this $272,414 paid to the former Chief Executive Officer as a termination fee.
Fees of $20,000 per month were paid to a corporation controlled by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Fees of $7,500 per month plus $1,200 per day for out of scope work was paid to a consulting company controlled by a director of the Company that provided consulting services to the Company during the period.
Fees were paid to corporations controlled by the former Chief Executive Officer and former director of the Company that provided office space, a corporate secretary, investor relations, and accounting and administration staff to the Company on a shared-cost basis.
Fees of $10,000 per month were paid to a corporation controlled by the Chief Financial Officer of the Company where $4,500 relates to the CFO services and $5,500 relates to book-keeping or administrative services.
At June 30, 2020, included in accounts payable is $nil (December 31, 2019 - $11,025) owed to directors, officers, and former directors and/or officers of the Company. These amounts are unsecured, non-interest-bearing and are due on demand.
At June 30, 2020, included in accrued liabilities is $39,874 (December 31, 2019 - $27,376) accrued to independent directors for directors' fees outstanding as DSUs.
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
10 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT
The Company's financial instruments recorded at fair value require disclosure about how the fair value was determined based on significant levels of input described in the following hierarchy:
Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;
Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability,
either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices); and
Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).
The Company's financial instruments include cash, receivables, deposits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
Financial Instruments
Cash is measured at fair value using Level 1 as the basis for measurement in the fair value hierarchy. The carrying values of receivables, deposits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate fair values due to the short-term nature of these instruments.
The Company's risk exposures and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below:
Credit Risk
The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to cash and receivables. The Company has no significant concentration of credit risk arising from operations. Cash consists of bank balances and demand guaranteed investment certificates at reputable financial institutions, from which management believes the risk of loss to be remote. Financial instruments also include receivables from government agencies.
The Company limits its exposure to credit risk for cash by placing its cash with high quality financial institutions.
Liquidity Risk
The Company's ability to remain liquid over the long term depends on its ability to obtain additional financing through the issuance of additional securities, entering into credit facilities, or entering into joint ventures, partnerships or other similar arrangements. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to continue to raise adequate financing in the future to meet its obligations and repay its liabilities arising from normal business operations when they come due. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $10,691,153 to settle current liabilities of $301,659, excluding the liability on flow-through share issuance.
Interest Rate Risk
The Company has cash balances subject to fluctuations in the prime rate. The Company periodically monitors the investments it makes and is satisfied with the credit ratings of its banks. Management believes that interest rate risk is remote, as investments are redeemable at any time and interest can be earned up to the date of redemption.
Price Risk
The Company is exposed to price risk with respect to commodity prices. The Company's future mining operations will be significantly affected by changes in the market prices for silver. Precious metal prices fluctuate daily and are affected by numerous factors beyond the Company's control. The supply and demand for commodities, level of interest rates, rate of inflation, investment decisions by large holders of commodities and stability of exchange rates can all cause significant fluctuations in commodity prices.
