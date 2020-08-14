Dolly Varden Silver : 2020 Q2 Condensed Interim Financial Statements 0 08/14/2020 | 11:53am EDT Send by mail :

NOTICE TO READER Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditors. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As At June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Cash $ 10,691,153 $ 3,821,997 Prepaid expenses 104,923 98,917 Amounts receivable (Note 4) 21,324 566,635 10,817,400 4,487,549 Non-current Equipment (Note 5) 78,926 87,137 Deposits (Note 6) 91,000 91,000 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6) 3,726,426 3,726,426 $ 14,713,752 $ 8,392,112 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable (Note 9) $ 108,931 $ 43,398 Accrued liabilities (Note 9) 180,728 64,229 Liability on flow-through share issuance (Note 7) 188,643 255,355 478,302 362,982 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (Note 7) 62,165,120 54,628,282 Reserves (Note 7) 6,687,501 6,371,522 Deficit (54,617,171) (52,970,674) 14,235,450 8,029,130 $ 14,713,752 $ 8,392,112 Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1) These condensed interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2020 and signed on its behalf by: "James Sabala" "Thomas Wharton" Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 EXPENSES Consulting fees (Note 9) $ 27,669 $ 17,001 $ 74,338 $ 34,002 Directors' fees (Notes 7, 9) 45,217 7,184 61,232 19,971 Exploration and evaluation (Notes 6, 9) 265,566 1,278,246 478,581 1,503,245 Management fees (Note 9) 81,000 71,099 425,067 142,046 Marketing and communications (Note 9) 18,592 35,504 93,661 77,141 Office and administration (Note 9) 66,192 41,044 118,101 84,375 Professional fees 14,192 20,413 51,958 31,006 Rent and maintenance (Note 9) 25,000 15,000 45,250 30,000 Share-based payments (Notes 7, 9) 254,353 91,830 346,132 91,830 Transfer agent and filing fees 7,811 10,640 10,831 13,413 Travel and accommodation - 867 6,467 9,957 Operating loss (805,592) (1,588,828) (1,711,618) (2,036,986) Recovery on flow-through premium (Note 7) 45,219 138,785 66,712 175,185 Part XII.6 tax (33,994) (982) (36,194) (3,249) Interest income 16,802 4,990 34,603 14,966 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (777,565) $ (1,446,035) $ (1,646,497) $ (1,850,084) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.01) $ (0.03) $ (0.02) $ (0.03) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 88,560,509 57,670,147 86,149,529 57,522,098 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Total Common Share Shareholders' Shares Capital Reserves Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2018 57,372,404 $ 48,556,081 $ 5,998,267 $ (47,995,691) $ 6,558,657 Issuance of flow-through common shares 12,000,000 3,000,000 - - 3,000,000 Issuance of common shares 701,351 140,270 - - 140,270 Share issuance costs - cash - (33,223) - - (33,223) Share issuance costs - shares 846,000 - - - - Flow-through share premium - (240,000) - - (240,000) Share-based payments on option repricing - - 91,830 - 91,830 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - (1,850,084) (1,850,084) Balance, June 30, 2019 70,919,755 51,423,128 6,090,097 (49,845,775) 7,667,450 Issuance of flow-through common shares 5,714,286 2,000,000 - - 2,000,000 Issuance of common shares 6,246,675 1,874,003 - - 1,874,003 Share issuance costs - cash - (23,135) - - (23,135) Share issuance costs - shares 583,333 - - - - Flow-through share premium - (645,714) - - (645,714) Share-based payments - - 281,425 - 281,425 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - (3,124,899) (3,124,899) Balance, December 31, 2019 83,464,049 54,628,282 6,371,522 (52,970,674) 8,029,130 Issuance of flow-through common shares 16,969,697 6,800,000 - - 6,800,000 Issuance from sale of common shares 2,424,335 877,895 - - 877,895 Issuance of common shares 489,795 120,000 - - 120,000 Share issuance costs - cash - (336,210) - - (336,210) Share issuance costs - shares 418,182 - - - - Exercise of stock options 150,000 75,153 (30,153) 45,000 Share-based payments - - 346,132 - 346,132 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - (1,646,497) (1,646,497) Balance, June 30, 2020 103,916,058 $ 62,165,120 $ 6,687,501 $ (54,617,171) $ 14,235,450 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period $ (1,646,497) $ (1,850,084) Items not affecting cash: Share-based payments 346,132 91,830 Revaluation of deferred share units 21,482 (19,779) Recovery on flow-through premium (66,712) (175,185) Depreciation of equipment 8,211 10,035 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Prepaid expenses (6,006) (139,472) Amounts receivable 545,311 144,207 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 160,550 535,618 Cash used in operating activities (637,529) (1,402,830) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Private placement, net of share issuance costs 7,461,685 3,107,047 Exercise of options 45,000 - Cash provided by financing activities 7,506,685 3,107,047 Change in cash during the period 6,869,156 1,704,217 Cash, beginning of period 3,821,997 2,562,774 Cash, end of period $ 10,691,153 $ 4,266,991 Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows: Interest income received in cash $ 7,073 $ 11,891 Non-cash transactions: Fair value of finders' shares $ 138,000 $ 228,420 Premium liability on flow-through shares $ - $ 240,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (the "Company") was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporation Act in the province of British Columbia on March 4, 2011. The Company's primary business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. The Company is considered to be in the exploration and evaluation stage. The Company's head office is Suite 1800 - 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7X 1E5. The registered address and records office of the Company is located at Suite 1700, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2X8.

The Company owns interests in multiple mineral titles and claims. The recoverability of amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves and confirmation of the

Company's interest in the underlying mineral claims, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to satisfy the expenditure requirements and to complete the development of properties, and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition thereof.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. Realization values may be substantially different from carrying values as shown and these condensed interim financial statements do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company incurred a loss of $1,646,497 (2019 - $1,850,084). As at June 30, 2020, the Company had incurred accumulated losses of $54,617,171 (December 31, 2019 - $52,970,674) and had a working capital surplus of $10,339,098 (December 31, 2019 - $4,124,567). The Company will continue to have to raise funds beyond its current working capital balance in order to continue to advance the Company's mineral properties. While the Company has been successful in obtaining certain funding in the past, there is no assurance that such future financing will be available or be available on favourable terms. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The recent outbreak of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to impact worldwide economic activity.

The extent to which the coronavirus may impact the Company's business activities will depend on future developments, such as the ultimate geographic spread of the disease, duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. These events are highly uncertain and, as such, the Company cannot determine their long-term financial impact at this time. National, provincial and local governments have issued public health orders in response to COVID- 19 which has caused some delay in the Company's 2020 drilling program. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Statement of Compliance

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting . They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 13, 2020. Basis of Measurement

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments, which are measured at fair value. In addition, these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information. DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION (cont'd) Functional and Foreign Currency

These condensed interim financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. Foreign currency transactions are translated into Canadian dollars using the exchange rates at the date of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains or losses resulting from the settlement of transactions and from the translation at year-end rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are recognized in net income or loss. Use of Estimates and Judgments

The preparation of these condensed interim financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed interim financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the period. These and other estimates are subject to measurement uncertainty and the effect on the condensed interim financial statements of changes in these estimates could be material. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.

Significant accounting judgments

Significant accounting judgments that management has made in the process of applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in the condensed interim financial statements include, but are not limited to, the following: Recoverability of the carrying value of the Company's exploration and evaluation assets

Recorded costs of exploration and evaluation assets are not intended to reflect present or future values of these properties. The recorded costs are subject to measurement uncertainty and it is reasonably possible, based on existing knowledge, that change in future conditions could require a material change in the recognized amount. Critical accounting estimates Key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty that have a significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities include, but are not limited to, the following: Share-based payments

The fair value of share-based payments is determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. Such option pricing models require the input of subjective assumptions, including the expected price volatility, option life, dividend yield, risk-free rate and estimated forfeitures at the initial grant. Useful life of equipment

Depreciation of equipment is charged to write-down the value of those assets to their residual value over their respective estimated useful lives. Management is required to assess the useful economic lives and residual values of the assets such that depreciation is charged on a systematic basis to the current carrying amount. The useful lives are estimated having regard to such factors as asset maintenance, rate of technical and commercial obsolescence, and asset usage. The useful lives of key assets are reviewed annually. DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) BASIS OF PRESENTATION (cont'd) Use of Estimates and Judgments (cont'd) Deferred income taxes

Judgment is required in determining whether deferred tax assets are recognized in the condensed interim statement of financial position. Deferred tax assets, including those arising from unutilized tax losses, require management to assess the likelihood that the Company will generate taxable earnings in future periods in order to utilize recognized deferred tax assets. Estimates of future taxable income are based on forecast cash flows from operations and the application of existing tax laws in each jurisdiction. To the extent that future cash flows and taxable income differ significantly from estimates, the ability of the Company to realize the net deferred tax assets recorded at the date of the condensed interim statement of financial position could be impacted. Accrual of British Columbia Mineral Exploration Tax Credit ("BC METC")

The Government of British Columbia provides for a refundable tax on net qualified mining exploration expenditures incurred in British Columbia. The credit is calculated as 20% of qualified mining exploration expenses less the amount of any assistance received or receivable. The determination of the expenditures that would qualify as mining exploration expenses was based on the previous years' tax filings and subsequent reviews by government auditors. Comparative Figures

Certain prior period comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting policies and methods of computation consistent with those applied in the Company's audited annual financial statement for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. AMOUNTS RECEIVABLE Amounts receivable consist of: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 GST receivable $ 21,324 $ 29,400 BC METC - 530,071 Other - 7,164 $ 21,324 $ 566,635 DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 5 EQUIPMENT Tents and Dock Trailers Equipment Vehicles Gas Tank Boat Total Cost: At December 31, 2018 $ 15,571 $ 138,521 $ 58,509 $ 47,676 $ 40,000 $ 24,345 $ 324,622 Additions - - 1,378 - - - 1,378 At December 31, 2019 15,571 138,521 59,887 47,676 40,000 24,345 326,000 Additions (disposals) - - - - - - - At June 30, 2020 $ 15,571 $ 138,521 $ 59,887 $ 47,676 $ 40,000 $ 24,345 $ 326,000 Accumulated Depreciation: At December 31, 2018 $ 6,597 $ 127,742 $ 31,589 $ 29,270 $ 21,709 $ 1,817 $ 218,724 Depreciation 449 3,234 5,453 5,522 1,829 3,652 20,139 At December 31, 2019 7,046 130,976 37,042 34,792 23,538 5,469 238,863 Depreciation 213 1,132 2,285 1,932 823 1,826 8,211 At June 30, 2020 $ 7,259 $ 132,108 $ 39,327 $ 36,724 $ 24,361 $ 7,295 $ 247,074 Net Book Value: At December 31, 2019 $ 8,525 $ 7,545 $ 22,845 $ 12,884 $ 16,462 $ 18,876 $ 87,137 At June 30, 2020 $ 8,312 $ 6,413 $ 20,560 $ 10,952 $ 15,639 $ 17,050 $ 78,926 6 EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS Title to exploration and evaluation assets involves certain inherent risks due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims, as well as the potential for problems arising from the frequently ambiguous conveyancing history characteristic of many exploration and evaluation assets. The Company has investigated title to all of its exploration and evaluation assets and to the best of its knowledge, title to all of its properties are in good standing. Exploration and evaluation assets costs are set out below: Dolly Varden Musketeer Dolly Varden Property Property Project Total Balance as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 $ 2,645,020 $ 1,081,406 $ 3,726,426 Additions - - - Balance as of June 30, 2020 $ 2,645,020 $ 1,081,406 $ 3,726,426 Dolly Varden Property During 2011, the Company purchased the Dolly Varden Property, consisting of fee simple titles, mineral claims and mineral tenures in respect of certain lands located in the Kitsault area of British Columbia. A finder's fee of $62,500 was paid through the issuance of shares to a shareholder of the Company. The property is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") of which one-half (or 1%) of the NSR can be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000 at any time. As of June 30, 2020, $2,645,020 of acquisition costs have been capitalized. The Company has provided deposits totalling $91,000 (December 31, 2019 - $91,000) as reclamation bonds for the property. DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 6 EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS (cont'd) Musketeer Property On March 18, 2013, the Company entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Musketeer Property located in northwestern British Columbia for $1,050,000 payable over four years, subject to a 2% NSR. The Company paid an aggregate option payment of $350,000 in 2013 and the second option payment of $233,333 in 2014. In early 2015, the remaining two payments were renegotiated for a fee of $10,000 included with the February 2015 payment of $183,333. In February 2016, the agreement was further renegotiated for a fee of $10,000 and the option payment of $81,000 was paid. During fiscal 2017, a further option payment of $102,334 was made. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the final option payment of $100,000 was made. As of June 30, 2020, $1,081,406 of acquisition costs have been capitalized. The Company now refers to the Musketeer Property as part of the Dolly Varden Property, as the final option payment was paid during the year ended December 31, 2018. The following table summarizes the exploration and evaluation expenses incurred at the Dolly Varden Project: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Analytical & sample related $ 13,258 $ 23,568 $ 25,881 $ 39,001 Camp, food, supplies & related 55,217 372,781 55,217 378,466 Claim maintenance 3,269 4,200 4,394 6,753 Community relations & related 8,160 9,275 17,379 9,275 Depreciation 4,106 5,018 8,212 10,035 Drilling 6,555 368,893 6,555 368,893 Equipment & warehouse rental 15,362 84,764 25,590 96,297 Fuel - 115,838 - 115,838 Geological & geoscience 99,973 104,807 143,687 139,339 Lease payments on land 6,000 6,000 12,000 12,000 Mapping & modelling - 10,500 21,000 21,000 Project supervision 51,620 75,000 156,620 150,000 Resource and metallurgy - 50,671 - 100,974 Road and drill pad preparation 2,046 39,649 2,046 41,341 Transport, travel & related - 7,282 - 14,033 Total $ 265,566 $ 1,278,246 $ 478,581 $ 1,503,245 DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 7 SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share Capital Authorized: Unlimited number of common shares without par value Issued: On June 10, 2020, the Company closed two private placements and raised gross proceeds of $7,677,895 through the sale of 16,969,697 flow-shares common shares and 2,424,335 common shares. The offerings consisted of the sale of: (i) 6,969,697 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of $0.33 per share; (ii) 10,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.45 per share; and (iii) the sale of 2,424,335 common shares to Hecla Canada Ltd. ("Hecla") pursuant to the ancillary rights agreement to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company. The Company paid a finders' fee of $270,000 in cash and 418,182 in common shares, where the finders' shares had a fair value $138,000. On February 28, 2020, the Company issued 489,795 common shares at a price of $0.25 to the former President and CEO as part of his departure. On June 28, 2019, the Company closed its private placement and raised gross proceeds of $3,140,270 through the sale of 12,000,000 flow-shares shares at a price of $0.25 per share and 701,351 common shares at $0.20 per share. The sale of common shares was to Hecla pursuant to the ancillary rights agreement to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company. A finder's fee was paid to Eventus Capital Corp., who received 846,000 common shares with a fair value of $228,420, Sprott Capital Partners LP received $9,000 and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. received $900. The Company recorded a flow-through premium liability of $240,000 for the difference between the fair value of its common shares and the issuance price of its flow-through common shares. On September 12, 2019, the Company closed its private placement and raised gross proceeds of $3,500,000 from the sale of 5,714,286 flow-through shares at $0.35 per share and 5,000,000 common shares at $0.30 per share. Pursuant to the ancillary rights agreement between the Company and Hecla, Hecla purchased 1,246,675 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share in order to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company. A finder's fee was paid to Mackie Research Capital Corp., who received 583,333 common shares with a fair value of $236,349. The Company recorded a flow-through premium liability of $314,286 for the difference between the fair value of its common shares and the issuance price of its flow-through common shares. Warrants At June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, there were no share purchase warrants outstanding. DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 7 SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES (cont'd) Stock Options The Company has a stock option plan under which it is authorized to grant share purchase options to executive officers, directors, employees and consultants enabling the holder to acquire up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Under the plan, the exercise price of each option shall be no less than the discounted market price of the Company's shares prior to the grant in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Options are granted for a maximum term of 10 years. Vesting is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. In the absence of a vesting schedule, such options shall vest immediately. Number of Weighted Average Options Exercise Price Balance, December 31, 2018 4,070,000 $ 0.70 Issued 1,400,000 $ 0.30 Forfeited/expired (630,000) $ 0.80 Balance, December 31, 2019 4,840,000 $ 0.37 Issued 3,550,000 $ 0.26 Exercised (150,000) $ 0.30 Forfeited/expired (400,000) $ 0.39 Balance, June 30, 2020 7,840,000 $ 0.32 The Company had outstanding stock options enabling the holders to acquire common shares as follows: Date of Expiry Exercise Price June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 October 23, 2020 $ 0.30 165,000 190,000 July 29, 2021 $ 0.40 500,000 500,000 December 2, 2021 $ 0.40 650,000 650,000 May 18, 2022 $ 0.40 800,000 925,000 February 15, 2023 $ 0.40 1,075,000 1,175,000 December 12, 2024 $ 0.30 1,100,000 1,400,000 February 18, 2025 $ 0.25 2,500,000 - February 28, 2025 $ 0.25 200,000 - March 17, 2025 $ 0.25 750,000 - June 14, 2025 $ 0.45 100,000 - Total Outstanding 7,840,000 4,840,000 Total Exercisable(1) 4,683,750 4,840,000 Subsequent to June 30, 2020, a total of 1,418,750 stock options were exercised. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company granted 3,550,000 (2019 - nil) stock options to directors, employees and consultants with a total fair value of $719,025 (2019 - $nil) that will be recognized over the vesting term. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized a total of $346,132 (2019 - $nil) in share- based payments for the options vested during the period. During the year ended December 31, 2019, 3,250,000 options were repriced to an exercise price of $0.40 per option. The Company recognized share-based payments of $91,830 as a result of the repricing. DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 7 SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES (cont'd) Stock Options (cont'd) The following weighted average assumptions were used for the Black-Scholes valuation of stock options granted: Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Risk-free interest rate 1.16% N/A Expected dividend yield 0% N/A Annualized stock price volatility 105% N/A Expected life of options 5 years N/A Expected forfeiture rate 0% N/A Deferred Share Units ("DSU") The Company has a DSU plan that entitles certain directors and officers to receive the cash equivalent of the DSUs when they retire from the Company. In October 2015, the Company ceased further accruals under the DSU plan. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company has recognized an increase in the fair value liability of the remaining DSUs of $21,482 (2019 - decrease of $19,779) in directors' fees as a result of the change in the Company's common share price. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company paid, in addition to the DSU plan, directors' fees of $39,750 (2019 - $39,750). Flow-through Premium Liability The following is a continuity of the liability portion of the flow-through share issuances: Balance as of December 31, 2018 $ 155,169 Flow-through premium liability additions 885,714 Settlement of flow-through share premium liability pursuant to qualifying expenditures (785,528) Balance as of December 31, 2019 255,355 Settlement of flow-through share premium liability pursuant to qualifying expenditures (66,712) Balance as of June 30, 2020 $ 188,643 8 CAPITAL DISCLOSURE The Company's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern to pursue other business opportunities and to maintain a flexible capital structure that optimizes the cost of capital within a framework of acceptable risk. The capital of the Company consists of items within shareholders' equity. The Company manages the capital structure and makes adjustments to it in light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or adjust its capital structure, the Company may issue new shares, issue new debt, or acquire or dispose of assets. The Company is dependent on the capital markets as its main source of operating capital. The Company's capital resources are largely determined by the strength of the junior public markets, by the status of the Company's projects in relation to these markets and its ability to compete for investor support of its projects. There have been no changes to the Company's approach to capital management during the six months ended June 30, 2020. DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 9 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS During the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company incurred the following amounts charged by officers and directors (being key management personnel) and companies controlled and/or owned by officers and directors of the Company in addition to the related party transactions disclosed elsewhere in these condensed interim financial statements: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Director Fees $ 19,875 $ 19,875 $ 39,750 $ 39,750 Management fees(1)(2)(5) 73,500 60,000 405,690 120,000 Consulting fees - - 10,000 - Office and administration(5) 16,500 - 20,000 - Exploration & evaluation(3) 45,600 - 57,062 - Share-based payments (2)(3)(5) 162,685 57,718 251,275 57,718 Total $ 318,160 $ 137,593 $ 783,777 $ 217,468 Other related party transactions are as follows: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Management fees(4) $ - $ 11,099 $ 11,877 $ 22,046 Marketing (4) - 24,818 31,397 40,366 Office and administration(4) - 24,440 24,300 50,502 Rent and maintenance(4) - 15,000 15,250 30,000 Exploration and evaluation(4) - 23,500 21,000 34,000 Share-based payments(4) - 10,006 - 10,006 Total $ - $ 108,863 $ 103,824 $ 186,920 Fees of $152,414 were paid in cash and $120,000 paid in shares to a corporation controlled by the former Chief Executive Officer and former director of the Company and included a settlement fee on transition to new management. The management fees included this $272,414 paid to the former Chief Executive Officer as a termination fee. Fees of $20,000 per month were paid to a corporation controlled by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Fees of $7,500 per month plus $1,200 per day for out of scope work was paid to a consulting company controlled by a director of the Company that provided consulting services to the Company during the period. Fees were paid to corporations controlled by the former Chief Executive Officer and former director of the Company that provided office space, a corporate secretary, investor relations, and accounting and administration staff to the Company on a shared-cost basis. Fees of $10,000 per month were paid to a corporation controlled by the Chief Financial Officer of the Company where $4,500 relates to the CFO services and $5,500 relates to book-keeping or administrative services. At June 30, 2020, included in accounts payable is $nil (December 31, 2019 - $11,025) owed to directors, officers, and former directors and/or officers of the Company. These amounts are unsecured, non-interest-bearing and are due on demand. At June 30, 2020, included in accrued liabilities is $39,874 (December 31, 2019 - $27,376) accrued to independent directors for directors' fees outstanding as DSUs. DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 10 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT The Company's financial instruments recorded at fair value require disclosure about how the fair value was determined based on significant levels of input described in the following hierarchy: Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices); and Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The Company's financial instruments include cash, receivables, deposits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Financial Instruments Cash is measured at fair value using Level 1 as the basis for measurement in the fair value hierarchy. The carrying values of receivables, deposits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate fair values due to the short-term nature of these instruments. The Company's risk exposures and the impact on the Company's financial instruments are summarized below: Credit Risk The Company's credit risk is primarily attributable to cash and receivables. The Company has no significant concentration of credit risk arising from operations. Cash consists of bank balances and demand guaranteed investment certificates at reputable financial institutions, from which management believes the risk of loss to be remote. Financial instruments also include receivables from government agencies. The Company limits its exposure to credit risk for cash by placing its cash with high quality financial institutions. Liquidity Risk The Company's ability to remain liquid over the long term depends on its ability to obtain additional financing through the issuance of additional securities, entering into credit facilities, or entering into joint ventures, partnerships or other similar arrangements. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to continue to raise adequate financing in the future to meet its obligations and repay its liabilities arising from normal business operations when they come due. As at June 30, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $10,691,153 to settle current liabilities of $301,659, excluding the liability on flow-through share issuance. Interest Rate Risk The Company has cash balances subject to fluctuations in the prime rate. The Company periodically monitors the investments it makes and is satisfied with the credit ratings of its banks. Management believes that interest rate risk is remote, as investments are redeemable at any time and interest can be earned up to the date of redemption. Price Risk The Company is exposed to price risk with respect to commodity prices. The Company's future mining operations will be significantly affected by changes in the market prices for silver. Precious metal prices fluctuate daily and are affected by numerous factors beyond the Company's control. The supply and demand for commodities, level of interest rates, rate of inflation, investment decisions by large holders of commodities and stability of exchange rates can all cause significant fluctuations in commodity prices. Attachments Original document

