Dolly Varden Silver : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

(Unaudited-Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation(the "Company") havebeen prepared by and are the responsibility of management. These condensed interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditors. All amounts are stated in

Canadian dollars.

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited-Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As AtASSETS

Current

Cash

Prepaid expenses

Amounts receivable (Note 4)Non-current

Equipment (Note 5) Deposits (Note 6)

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

3,717,024 $ 90,750 26,975

3,821,997 98,917 566,635

3,834,749 4,487,549

83,032 87,137

91,000 91,000

3,726,426

3,726,426

$

7,735,207

$

8,392,112

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable (Note 9) Accrued liabilities (Note 9)

Liability on flow-through share issuance (Note 7)

$

32,974 $ 43,398

96,394 64,229

233,862 255,355

363,230

362,982

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 7) Reserves (Note 7) Deficit

54,748,282 54,628,282

6,463,301 6,371,522

(53,839,606)

(52,970,674)

7,371,977

8,029,130

$

7,735,207

$

8,392,112

Nature of Operations and Going Concern-Note 1

Subsequent Events-Note 11

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on June 1, 2020 and signed on its behalf by:

"James Sabala"

"Thomas Wharton"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited-Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months endedEXPENSES

Consulting fees (Note 9)

Directors' fees (Notes 7, 9)

Exploration and evaluation (Notes 6, 9)

Management fees (Note 9)

Marketing and communications (Note 9)

Office and administration (Note 9) Professional fees

Rent and maintenance (Note 9)

Share-based payments (Notes 7, 9) Transfer agent and filing fees Travel and accommodationMarch 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

$

46,669 $ 17,001

16,015 12,787

213,015 224,999

344,067 70,947

75,070 41,637

51,908 43,331

37,766 10,593

20,250 15,000

91,779

-3,020 2,773

6,467 9,090

Operating loss

(906,026)

(448,158)Recovery on flow-through premium (Note 7) Part XII.6 tax

Interest income

21,493 (2,200) 17,801

36,400 (2,267) 9,976

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$ $

(868,932)

$ $

(404,049)

(0.01)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

83,636,285

57,372,404

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes inShareholders'Equity

(Unaudited-Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Common

SharesShare CapitalTotal Shareholders'

Reserves

Deficit

EquityBalance, December 31, 2018

57,372,404

$

48,556,081

$

5,998,267

$ (47,995,691)

$

6,558,657

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(404,049)

(404,049)Balance, March 31, 2019

Issuance of flow-through common shares Issuance of common shares

Share issuance costs - cash Share issuance costs - shares Flow-through share premium Share-based payments on option repricing Share-based payments

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

57,372,404 17,714,286 6,948,026 - 1,429,333 - - - -

48,556,081 5,998,267

(48,399,740) 6,154,608

5,000,000 - - 5,000,000

2,014,273 - - 2,014,273

(56,358)

- (885,714)

-

-

-- - - 91,830 281,425 -- - - - - (4,570,934)

(56,358)

-

(885,714)

91,830

281,425

(4,570,934)Balance, December 31, 2019

83,464,049

54,628,282

6,371,522

(52,970,674)

8,029,130

Issuance of common shares Issuance of stock options

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

489,795 - -

120,000 - -

- - 120,000

91,779 - 91,779

-(868,932)

(868,932)Balance, March 31, 2020

83,953,844

$

54,748,282

$

6,463,301

$ (53,839,606)

$

7,371,977