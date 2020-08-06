Log in
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation, Positive Outlook for Silver Mining Stocks, CEO Clip Video

08/06/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2020) -  Dolly Varden Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTC Pink: DOLLF) President and CEO, Shawn Khunkhun shares his positive outlook for silver mining stocks and speaks about the company's historic silver property.

CEO Clip: Shawn Khunkhun Dolly Varden Silver Positive Outlook for Silver Mining Stocks



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/dolly-varden-silver-mining-ceo-clip-90sec/

Dolly Varden Silver is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Aug 8th & 9th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

www.dollyvardensilver.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann
(604) 664-7401 x 5
trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61246


Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -4,97 M -3,74 M -3,74 M
Net cash 2019 3,82 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,38x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 89,6 M 67,7 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,00 $
Last Close Price 0,69 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn KhunKhun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren P. Devine Chairman
Ann Fehr Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Donald J. Birak Independent Director
Thomas E. Wharton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION187.50%68
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED3.68%20 581
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED50.04%8 335
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.68.92%8 238
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED15.00%7 473
ALROSA-17.18%6 928
