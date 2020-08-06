Dolly Varden Silver Corporation, Positive Outlook for Silver Mining Stocks, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2020) - Dolly Varden Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTC Pink: DOLLF) President and CEO, Shawn Khunkhun shares his positive outlook for silver mining stocks and speaks about the company's historic silver property.

CEO Clip: Shawn Khunkhun Dolly Varden Silver Positive Outlook for Silver Mining Stocks





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/dolly-varden-silver-mining-ceo-clip-90sec/

Dolly Varden Silver is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Aug 8th & 9th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

www.dollyvardensilver.com

