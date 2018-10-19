Dolphin Integration : Unveil of a new RAM dedicated to IoT and Low Power MCU applications in 55 GF LPx process

Grenoble, France - October 19, 2018

The race toward the lowest power consumption and the longest battery life is faster than ever with regards to IoT devices, and particularly for Bluetooth Low Energy and Low Power MCU. SoC architects have defined three main challenges for these autonomous IoT applications:

reducing leakage to less than 0.5μA, as IoT devices are sleeping by default

mastering power consumption during transition time, from sleep to active mode

reducing dynamic power consumption

To meet these challenges Dolphin Integration has added a new mode to its memory, the Nap mode. This enhanced stand-by mode enables up to 75 % reduction - depending on the instance - of the leakage power with only a single clock cycle wake up time. SpRAM RHEA-LL is ten times less leaky than competition memory and up to 20 % denser. This architecture, already silicon proven in GF 55 LPe, has been migrated to the GF 55 LPx process and has already been chosen by one of the biggest US chipset maker.

'The RHEA architecture is one of our flagship SpRAM architectures,' said Frederic Masson, Business Operation Manager at Dolphin Integration. 'We have set an ambitious performance target to provide our customers with crucial differentiating factors in today's competitive market. We reached it'.

Discover our SpRAM RHEA-LL 55 GF LPx

For more information, contact us at contact@dolphin.fr