Dom Security : by Keyline

On July 7th 2018, DOM Security Group signed a long-term partnership agreement with the company Keyline based in Conegliano, Italy.

As an innovative company, Keyline operates at a global level in a highly competitive field of the design and production of mechanical and electronic key cutting machines.

Together with Keyline, we carefully selected the very best key cutting machines to integrate within a global business concept that we are going to introduce during the next security fair at Essen on the 25th of September 2018.

We are delighted with our new partnership, and we believe it will be a significant benefit to our customers.