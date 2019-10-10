Log in
Dometic : Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Dometic's interim report for the third quarter 2019

10/10/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Dometic Group AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2019 at around 08.00 CEST on Thursday, October 24, 2019. On the same day at 10.00 CEST, Dometic will host a conference call and webcast to present the results.

The presentation can be followed live via webcast and will also be available afterwards. The presentation will be held in English. The report and the presentation material will be available on Dometic's website, www.dometic.com/ir.

Webcast link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2100860/A186B2131342FD783A32C6EE5B24E1A5

Those who wish to participate in the conference call in connection with the presentation are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers.

Sweden: +46 8 519 993 83
UK: +44 333 300 9261
US: +1 646 722 4956

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call when the presentation begins, please dial-in and register your attendance a few minutes before 10.00 CEST.

For further information, please contact
 Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +46 8 501 025 46
Email: ir@dometic.com

Minako Nakatsuma Olofzon, Global PR Manager
Phone: +46 8 501 025 41
E-mail: pr@dometic.com

ABOUT DOMETIC
Dometic is a global market leader in branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control and Other Applications. Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, providing products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats, and for a variety of other uses. Our motivation is to create smart and reliable products with outstanding design. We sell our products in approximately 100 countries and we have a global distribution and dealer network in place to serve the aftermarket. Dometic employs approximately 8,000 people worldwide, had net sales of more than SEK 18.0 billion in 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Disclaimer

Dometic Group AB published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 11:05:04 UTC
