Dominion Energy : Expects Operating Earnings in Line With Analysts' Estimates

By Allison Prang



Dominion Energy Inc. (D) said Friday that it expects more normal weather and higher pension costs to weigh on operating earnings for 2019.

The company said it expects operating earnings, or adjusted earnings, to be between $4.05 a share and $4.40 a share for 2019. It also said it is expecting operating earnings to be between $1.05 a share and $1.25 a share for the first quarter.

Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting operating earnings of $4.23 a share for 2019 and operating earnings of $1.13 a share for the first quarter.

Dominion said it is expecting the addition of its Southeast Energy Group operating segment and the inclusion of its Cove Point liquefaction project to help results. Non-core asset sales from last year will be a factor--in addition to weather and pension costs--pressuring results, it said.

