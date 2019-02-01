Log in
DOMINION ENERGY (D)
Dominion Energy : Expects Operating Earnings in Line With Analysts' Estimates

02/01/2019 | 08:12am EST

By Allison Prang

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) said Friday that it expects more normal weather and higher pension costs to weigh on operating earnings for 2019.

The company said it expects operating earnings, or adjusted earnings, to be between $4.05 a share and $4.40 a share for 2019. It also said it is expecting operating earnings to be between $1.05 a share and $1.25 a share for the first quarter.

Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting operating earnings of $4.23 a share for 2019 and operating earnings of $1.13 a share for the first quarter.

Dominion said it is expecting the addition of its Southeast Energy Group operating segment and the inclusion of its Cove Point liquefaction project to help results. Non-core asset sales from last year will be a factor--in addition to weather and pension costs--pressuring results, it said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 386 M
EBIT 2018 4 726 M
Net income 2018 2 550 M
Debt 2018 36 328 M
Yield 2018 4,75%
P/E ratio 2018 18,57
P/E ratio 2019 16,70
EV / Sales 2018 6,79x
EV / Sales 2019 5,60x
Capitalization 54 543 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
P. Rodney Blevins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Harris Lead Independent Director
Mark J. Kington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY-2.83%54 543
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.71%62 576
IBERDROLA2.59%53 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.66%50 004
EXELON CORPORATION5.90%46 184
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER3.24%39 015
