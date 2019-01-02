Dominion Energy : Promotes Three Officers

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced the promotions of James R. "Jim" Chapman, senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer; P. Rodney Blevins, senior vice president and chief information officer; and Carlos M. Brown, vice president and general counsel.

On Jan. 1, 2019, Chapman became executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer; and Brown assumed the role of senior vice president and general counsel. These promotions recognize their accomplishments as leaders and the increasing complexities of their roles, including the addition of a new operating segment resulting from Dominion Energy's combination with SCANA Corporation

Effective upon completion of the merger on Jan. 1, 2019, Blevins was promoted to president and chief executive officer of the Southeast Energy Group, an operating segment containing SCANA's operating and services companies.

The three officers report directly to Thomas F. Farrell, II, chairman president and chief executive officer.

"Jim, Rodney and Carlos have represented Dominion Energy well during their tenures with Dominion Energy," said Farrell. "They will continue to work toward a brighter future for our company's customers, communities, employees and shareholders."

Chapman came to Dominion Energy in 2013 after more than 20 years in investment banking and corporate finance, principally related to the utility and energy sector, and became Dominion Energy's senior vice president-Mergers & Acquisitions and treasurer in February 2016. He assumed his duties as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer in November 2018. Chapman has been managing director and head of Asia Pacific Power & Utilities Investment Banking at Barclays plc, and held similar senior roles at Barclays and its predecessor firm, Lehman Brothers in New York and overseas. He earned a bachelor's degree in history and political science from Auburn University and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

Blevins joined Dominion Energy in 1987 as an engineer in electric distribution. His duties have included oversight of the Dominion Energy Virginia storm center, where he was involved in every major storm that affected the company's electric service area in North Carolina and Virginia between 1999 and 2013. He was named vice president-Distribution Operations in 2006 and assumed his post as senior vice president and chief information officer in 2014. Blevins earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech and completed the advanced management program at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Brown joined the company in 2007 after years of private law practice. He has served in various capacities at Dominion Energy, including in the Law Department, Alternative Energy Solutions group and Power Generation unit – including senior counsel, director-Alternative Energy Solutions Business Development & Commercialization and director-Power Generation Station II at Power Generation. Immediately prior to being named vice president and general counsel in January 2017, Brown served as deputy general counsel-Litigation, Labor and Employment. He holds bachelor's and J.D. degrees from the University of Virginia.

