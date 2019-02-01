Dominion Energy : Revenue Tops Analysts' Estimates, But Expenses Rise

By Allison Prang



Dominion Energy Inc.'s (D) revenue beat analysts' estimates for the fourth quarter, but profit decreased as operations income fell and the year-ago quarter included a tax benefit.

The energy company said earnings fell 51% from the comparable quarter a year ago, to $641 million, or 97 cents a share, down from $2.04 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 91 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were 89 cents a share down from 91 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 91 cents a share.

Dominion had $95 million in income tax expense. For the fourth quarter a year earlier, it had a $713 million benefit. Operating expenses also rose 12%, hurting profit at the firm.

Operating revenue rose 4.7%, to $3.36 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $3.25 billion.

Dominion also said it anticipates its Atlantic Coast Pipeline projecting costing between $7 billion and $7.5 billion based on its schedule. That doesn't include financing costs.

