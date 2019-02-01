Log in
Dominion Energy : Revenue Tops Analysts' Estimates, But Expenses Rise

02/01/2019 | 08:06am EST

By Allison Prang

Dominion Energy Inc.'s (D) revenue beat analysts' estimates for the fourth quarter, but profit decreased as operations income fell and the year-ago quarter included a tax benefit.

The energy company said earnings fell 51% from the comparable quarter a year ago, to $641 million, or 97 cents a share, down from $2.04 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 91 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were 89 cents a share down from 91 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 91 cents a share.

Dominion had $95 million in income tax expense. For the fourth quarter a year earlier, it had a $713 million benefit. Operating expenses also rose 12%, hurting profit at the firm.

Operating revenue rose 4.7%, to $3.36 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $3.25 billion.

Dominion also said it anticipates its Atlantic Coast Pipeline projecting costing between $7 billion and $7.5 billion based on its schedule. That doesn't include financing costs.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 386 M
EBIT 2018 4 726 M
Net income 2018 2 550 M
Debt 2018 36 328 M
Yield 2018 4,75%
P/E ratio 2018 18,57
P/E ratio 2019 16,70
EV / Sales 2018 6,79x
EV / Sales 2019 5,60x
Capitalization 54 543 M
