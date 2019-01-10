Dominion Energy : Schedules Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) will host their fourth-quarter earnings conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Management will discuss fourth-quarter financial results and other matters of interest to the financial community.

Domestic callers should dial (877) 410-5657. International callers should dial (334) 323-9872. The passcode for the conference call is "Dominion." Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Members of the media also are invited to listen.

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning about 2 p.m. ET Feb. 1 and lasting until 11 p.m. ET Feb. 8. Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing (877) 919-4059. International callers should dial (334) 323-0140. The PIN for the replay is 66744657. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day Feb. 1.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with about $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution, and import/export services. As one of the nation's leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 60 percent by 2030. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $30 million in 2018 to community causes throughout its footprint and beyond. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy