DOMINION ENERGY

DOMINION ENERGY

(D)
My previous session
News 
Dominion Says Appeals Court Denies Rehearing on Appalachian Trail Crossing

02/26/2019 | 09:37am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Tuesday said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied the Atlantic Coast Pipeline's request for a full-court rehearing in the ruling that invalidated the project's authorization to cross the Appalachian Trail.

The Richmond, Va., provider of electricity and natural gas said it will file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court within the 90 days.

A three-judge panel of the circuit court in December vacated permits from the U.S. Forest Service for the proposed 600-mile pipeline to cross the Appalachian Trail and two national forests, ruling that the agency overstepped its authority.

Dominion said it is pursuing legislative and administrative options to resolve the crossing issue. Dominion owns 48% of the project, with Duke Energy Corp holding 47% and Southern owning 5%.

Delays have driven up the cost and delayed construction of the project. Dominion earlier this month said it now expects the project cost to be between $7 billion and $7.5 billion, excluding financing costs, up from an initial estimate of about $5 billion.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINION ENERGY 0.09% 75.12 Delayed Quote.5.12%
DUKE ENERGY CORP -0.48% 89.48 Delayed Quote.3.68%
SOUTHERN COMPANY -1.61% 49.56 Delayed Quote.12.84%
WTI -0.20% 55.49 Delayed Quote.25.84%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 864 M
EBIT 2019 5 683 M
Net income 2019 3 382 M
Debt 2019 43 391 M
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 17,94
P/E ratio 2020 17,07
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
EV / Sales 2020 5,68x
Capitalization 58 332 M
Chart DOMINION ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 74,6 $
Spread / Average Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
P. Rodney Blevins Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Harris Lead Independent Director
Mark J. Kington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY5.12%58 332
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.68%63 788
IBERDROLA4.53%54 321
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.84%51 273
EXELON CORPORATION7.36%46 955
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER9.34%39 844
