Dominion Says Appeals Court Denies Rehearing on Appalachian Trail Crossing

By Colin Kellaher



Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Tuesday said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied the Atlantic Coast Pipeline's request for a full-court rehearing in the ruling that invalidated the project's authorization to cross the Appalachian Trail.

The Richmond, Va., provider of electricity and natural gas said it will file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court within the 90 days.

A three-judge panel of the circuit court in December vacated permits from the U.S. Forest Service for the proposed 600-mile pipeline to cross the Appalachian Trail and two national forests, ruling that the agency overstepped its authority.

Dominion said it is pursuing legislative and administrative options to resolve the crossing issue. Dominion owns 48% of the project, with Duke Energy Corp holding 47% and Southern owning 5%.

Delays have driven up the cost and delayed construction of the project. Dominion earlier this month said it now expects the project cost to be between $7 billion and $7.5 billion, excluding financing costs, up from an initial estimate of about $5 billion.

