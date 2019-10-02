Dominion Energy : Announces Organizational Changes

By Stephen Nakrosis



Dominion Energy (D) on Wednesday said it would undergo organizational changes that were "tied to a new financial and operating reporting structure that will take effect on Dec. 1, 2019."

As a result of the changes, as of Dec. 1, Robert M. Blue and Diane Leopold will serve as co-chief operating officers of Dominion.

Mr. Blue currently serves as executive vice president and president and chief executive officer-Power Delivery Group. He will be responsible for two segments: Dominion Energy Virginia and Contracted Generation. Mr. Blue also will serve as Blue will serve as president-Dominion Energy Virginia.

Ms. Leopold is currently EVP and president and chief executive officer-Gas Infrastructure Group, Dominion said. She will be responsible for three operating segments: Gas Transmission & Storage, Gas Distribution and Dominion Energy South Carolina.

Also on December 1, Carter M. Reid, currently EVP and chief administrative and compliance officer, will become EVP and chief of staff for Dominion Energy, and president of Dominion Energy Services, the company said.

Dominion Energy provides power to 7.5 million customers in 18 states.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com