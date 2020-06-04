Dominion Energy : Commits $5 Million to Social Justice, Community Rebuilding Efforts

RICHMOND, Va., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) and its charitable foundation are committing $5 million to help community reconciliation and rebuilding across the company's 20-state footprint. The funds will support non-profit organizations advocating for social justice and equality. Grants will also be designated to help minority-owned and small businesses recover from recent disruptions to their businesses.

Said Thomas F. Farrell, II, the company's chairman, president and chief executive officer:

"At Dominion Energy, we have a saying that 'Actions Speak Louder.' We share the anger of our communities at the unjustified deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. Our communities are grieving. Words can evoke empathy, compassion and understanding, but actions truly speak louder. So, we are investing in recovery and reconciliation, and in the vital work of overcoming years of debilitating actions, attitudes and abuses of authority that have traumatized our country."

Additional resources for community support are expected to come from the foundation's matching gifts program – which matches, dollar-for-dollar, personal donations employees make to qualifying nonprofit organizations – and the Dollars-for-Doers program, which encourages employees to volunteer by making grants to charities of their own choosing, based on the number of volunteer hours recorded.

