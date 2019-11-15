Log in
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dominion Energy : Isolated Ohio Pipeline After Explosion; No Injuries -- Reuters

11/15/2019

--A Dominion Energy Inc. (D) pipeline in Pepper Pike, Ohio, was isolated early Friday following an explosion, Reuters reported.

--No injuries were reported, according to the Reuters article.

--Dominion told Reuters that "crews are working to confirm the integrity of Dominion Energy mains and service lines in the area and check for potential migration of gas from the incident site."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/pipeline-explosion-ohio/update-1-dominion-energy-says-pipeline-isolated-shut-after-fire-in-ohio-idUSL2N27V0V8

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

