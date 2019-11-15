Dominion Energy : Isolated Ohio Pipeline After Explosion; No Injuries -- Reuters

--A Dominion Energy Inc. (D) pipeline in Pepper Pike, Ohio, was isolated early Friday following an explosion, Reuters reported.

--No injuries were reported, according to the Reuters article.

--Dominion told Reuters that "crews are working to confirm the integrity of Dominion Energy mains and service lines in the area and check for potential migration of gas from the incident site."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/pipeline-explosion-ohio/update-1-dominion-energy-says-pipeline-isolated-shut-after-fire-in-ohio-idUSL2N27V0V8

