Dominion Energy : Online Earth Day Activities Help Teach Kids About the Environment

04/16/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families can celebrate Earth Day's 50th anniversary with activities that highlight clean energy, sustainability and conservation.

With many families working and learning remotely, these activities allow families to celebrate Earth Day together from the safety of their own home. Focusing on topics such as water conservation, solar energy, and pollinators, kids will be able to participate in activities that teach them environmental stewardship and how to help create a more sustainable planet.

Links to the activities and more information can be found at: https://www.dominionenergy.com/earthday.  

Families are encouraged to share their creations on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by tagging @DominionEnergy to be featured in our activity highlights reel Friday!

Earth Day Activities:

  • Pollinators: Get Pumped About Pollinators
    • What are pollinators? Do you have any in your yard or in your neighborhood? What kinds of plants attract them? Try this scavenger hunt to learn all about bees, bats, birds, and more!
  • Energy Conservation: Recycling Rocks
    • Reusing and repurposing materials around the house is a great way to harness creative energy! Try a few of these eco-savvy Earth Day crafts.
  • Solar Energy: DIY SOLAR Oven Smores
    • Have you ever harnessed the power of the sun? Build your own solar oven to make one of the best snacks around!
  • Wind Energy: Wind-Powered Sail Car
    • Wind is power! Try to build your own wind-powered vehicle in these fun and easy experiments.
  • Water Conservation: All About Water
    • Where does water come from? What happens to water when it goes down the drain? How is water cleaned? Try these experiments at home!

Whether it's converting 43,000 acres of open space to pollinator habitat or investing in renewable energy, Dominion Energy is committed to protecting the environment. Dominion Energy continues working alongside customers to reduce emissions and reach our goal of net zero carbon and methane emissions companywide by 2050.

Dominion Energy is committed to continuing to deliver energy safely and reliably while supporting the national effort to manage the spread of the coronavirus. For more information, visit www.dominionenergy.com/coronavirus.

For more information about Dominion Energy's environmental stewardship, please visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/ourpromise/environment-social.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company is committed to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-earth-day-activities-help-teach-kids-about-the-environment-301042122.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
