Dominion Energy : Provides Assistance for Durham Residents Impacted by Gas Explosion

RALEIGH, N.C. - With a commitment to assist local residents and business owners who have been impacted by the gas explosion that occurred in Durham April 10, Dominion Energy has established a Claims Operations Center and Incident Response Line.

The Claims Operations Center is located at Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main Street, Durham, N.C. Dominion Energy representatives are on site to provide assistance. If you have been displaced from your home because of this incident, we can assist you in securing meals and lodging. Representatives are on site until 11 p.m. April 10 and will be back on site 8 a.m. April 11.

Local residents and business owners can also call the Dominion Energy Durham Incident Response Line at 877-592-7762. The 24-hour phone line is staffed and ready to take calls. Customer Service representatives will request the following information: Name Address where you receive service Best means to contact you (primary phone number and alternate phone number or email) Brief description of your claim/issue, including the number of family members involved in the claim.

The 24-hour phone line is staffed and ready to take calls. Customer Service representatives will request the following information:

