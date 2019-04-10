Log in
DOMINION ENERGY INC.

(D)
Dominion Energy : Provides Assistance for Durham Residents Impacted by Gas Explosion

04/10/2019

RALEIGH, N.C. - With a commitment to assist local residents and business owners who have been impacted by the gas explosion that occurred in Durham April 10, Dominion Energy has established a Claims Operations Center and Incident Response Line.

  • The Claims Operations Center is located at Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, 900 W. Main Street, Durham, N.C. Dominion Energy representatives are on site to provide assistance. If you have been displaced from your home because of this incident, we can assist you in securing meals and lodging. Representatives are on site until 11 p.m. April 10 and will be back on site 8 a.m. April 11.
  • Local residents and business owners can also call the Dominion Energy Durham Incident Response Line at 877-592-7762. The 24-hour phone line is staffed and ready to take calls. Customer Service representatives will request the following information:
    • Name
    • Address where you receive service
    • Best means to contact you (primary phone number and alternate phone number or email)
    • Brief description of your claim/issue, including the number of family members involved in the claim.

About PSNC Energy
Headquartered in Gastonia, N.C., PSNC Energy, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion Energy. The regulated public utility is franchised to serve a 28-county service area in North Carolina. The utility distributes natural gas to more than 581,000 customers in 96 cities and communities, including the Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill areas in the north central part of the state; the Concord, Statesville, Gastonia, and Forest City areas in the Piedmont; and the Asheville, Hendersonville, Brevard, and Sylva areas in the western part of the state. More information about PSNC Energy is available at psncenergy.com, Twitter and Facebook.

About Dominion Energy
Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with about $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 80 percent by 2050 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 23:27:03 UTC
