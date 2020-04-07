Log in
Dominion Energy : Schedules First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

04/07/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) will host its first-quarter earnings conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.  Management will discuss first-quarter financial results and other matters of interest to the financial community. 

Domestic callers should dial 1-800-341-6228.  International callers should dial 1-334-777-6993.  The passcode for the conference call is 47792145#.  Participants should dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. 

A live webcast of the conference call, including accompanying slides and other financial information, will be available on the investor information pages at investors.dominionenergy.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at about 2 p.m. ET May 5 and lasting until 11 p.m. ET May 12.  Domestic callers may access the recording by dialing 1-877-919-4059.  International callers should dial 1-334-323-0140.  The PIN for the replay is 64127851.  Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor information pages by the end of the day May 5.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company is committed to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-schedules-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301037121.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy


© PRNewswire 2020
