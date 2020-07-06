Dominion Energy Shares Down 10% After Pipeline Project Cancelled

By Stephen Nakrosis



Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. are trading lower on the New York Stock Exchange Monday, following news the company and Duke Energy Corp. have decided to halt the proposed $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

At 1:02 p.m. EDT, Dominion Energy shares had lost 10.15% to trade at $74.29. Volume at the time topped 14.9 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of some 3.7 million shares.

Duke Energy Corp. shares were also trading lower on the NYSE Monday. At 1:05 p.m. EDT, the company's shares were down 2.9% at $79.47.

The two companies said they made their decision based on "ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project."

