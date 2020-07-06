Log in
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
  Report
07/06 01:42:23 pm
75.095 USD   -9.18%
01:27pDominion Energy Shares Down 10% After Pipeline Project Cancelled
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Dominion Energy Shares Down 10% After Pipeline Project Cancelled

07/06/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. are trading lower on the New York Stock Exchange Monday, following news the company and Duke Energy Corp. have decided to halt the proposed $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

At 1:02 p.m. EDT, Dominion Energy shares had lost 10.15% to trade at $74.29. Volume at the time topped 14.9 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of some 3.7 million shares.

Duke Energy Corp. shares were also trading lower on the NYSE Monday. At 1:05 p.m. EDT, the company's shares were down 2.9% at $79.47.

The two companies said they made their decision based on "ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -9.25% 74.91 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -2.82% 79.47 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
WTI 0.53% 40.605 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 734 M - -
Net income 2020 2 897 M - -
Net Debt 2020 41 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 69 398 M 69 398 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 99,7%
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 86,28 $
Last Close Price 82,69 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Blue Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Diane Leopold Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John W. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.16%69 398
NEXTERA ENERGY1.75%120 600
ENEL S.P.A.11.34%89 983
IBERDROLA16.88%77 555
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.27%60 140
SOUTHERN COMPANY-17.13%55 744
