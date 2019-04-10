Dominion Energy : Shares Fall Slightly After Gas Explosion -- Update

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Dominion Energy Inc.'s (D) shares are down about 1% in midday trading Wednesday after a deadly gas explosion and ensuing partial building collapse and fire in downtown Durham, N.C., an area serviced by the company's PSNC Energy unit.

Durham fire and city officials said Wednesday morning that crews were responding to a reported gas leak and were actively fighting fire at a building on North Duke Street in Durham. The area is filled with several businesses and restaurants.

The explosion killed one person and injured more than a dozen others, local police said.

PSNC Energy crews are on scene responding to the incident, the company said.

"A PSNC Energy employee responded to a call about a third-party damage to a natural gas line and the explosion occurred shortly thereafter," the company said in a statement.

Additional PSNC Energy crews arrived at about 10:26 a.m. EDT and shut off the flow of gas to the area at about 11:10 a.m. The company said it is working with local emergency response and county officials.

Headquartered in Gastonia, N.C., PSNC Energy (Public Service Company of North Carolina Inc.) serves 28 counties in North Carolina.

In January, Dominion and Scana Corp. completed their merger, valued at about $6.8 billion, including about $6.6 billion in Scana net debt. Scana became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dominion, with its operating companies including PSNC Energy, SCE&G (South Carolina Electric & Gas Co.) and SEMI (Scana Energy Marketing Inc.).

Richmond, Va.-based Dominion is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on May 3. The company provides electricity or natural gas to nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states.

