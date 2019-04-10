Dominion Energy : Shares Fall Slightly After Reported Gas-Leak Blast

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Dominion Energy Inc.'s (D) shares are down about 1% in midday trading Wednesday after a reported gas-leak explosion and ensuing fire in downtown Durham, N.C., an area serviced by the company's PSNC Energy unit.

Durham fire and city officials said Wednesday morning that crews were responding to a reported gas leak and were actively fighting fire at 115 N. Duke St. in Durham. The area is filled with several businesses and restaurants.

"PSNC is also on scene to address the suspected gas leak that caused this fire," city officials said via Twitter.

In January, Dominion and Scana Corp. completed their merger valued at about $6.8 billion, including about $6.6 billion in Scana net debt. Scana became a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion, with its operating companies including PSNC Energy (Public Service Company of North Carolina Inc.), SCE&G (South Carolina Electric & Gas Co.) and SEMI (Scana Energy Marketing Inc.).

Richmond, Va.-based Dominion is scheduled report its first-quarter earnings on May 3. The company provides electricity or natural gas to nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com