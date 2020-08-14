Log in
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

DOMINION ENERGY, INC.

(D)
Dominion Energy : South Carolina Requests Regulatory Review of Electric Rates to Continue Meeting Energy Needs of Customers Safely, Reliably and Efficiently

08/14/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

- Company has reduced annual operating costs more than $45 million while improving customer service and reliability

- Current rates do not reflect true cost of serving the region's growing customer base

CAYCE, S.C. (Aug. 14, 2020) - Dominion Energy South Carolina today filed with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina an application requesting an overall 7.75% increase to its retail electric rates. This requested adjustment equates to an increase of less than 1% per year for the typical customer since base rates were last adjusted in 2012.

'Our customers count on us to keep the electricity flowing safely, reliably and efficiently,' said Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. 'It is an obligation we take seriously every day. An adjustment to rates is critical to our company's ability to continue to meet this obligation and expectation.'

If approved, the bill of a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would be about $131.99 per month. This would be an increase of $9.68 per month, on average. It is expected that the commission will conduct a public hearing on the request in January 2021. If approved, new rates would be effective in March 2021.

The company's need to increase rates at this time reflects the continued investment in assets and operating resources required to serve an expanding customer base; maintain the safety, reliability and efficiency of its system; and meet increasingly stringent reliability, security and environmental requirements.

Dominion Energy South Carolina has invested approximately $3.2 billion since its last rate case in the system necessary to provide safe, reliable and economical delivery of electric service to its customers, including more than 80,000 new customers. This includes:
• more than $2.1 billion in expansions and improvement to its electric transmission and distribution system.
• approximately $878 million in upgrades and environmental controls for its electric generation stations.
• about $198 million in technology and equipment to better serve its customers and enhance system security.

Additionally, the requested increase includes expenses from prior years that were deferred for consideration until this proceeding, including storm response and restoration expenses.

The savings realized as a result of the merger in January 2019 have reduced annual operating costs by more than $45 million. This amount is reflected in the proposed rate adjustment, reducing the amount of the requested increase.

'This rate request is the first increase sought for retail base electric rates in more than eight years, and it reflects the work we have done to operate even more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before,' Blevins said.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company is committed to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Disclaimer

Dominion Energy Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 20:52:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 943 M - -
Net income 2020 2 366 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 361 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 4,35%
Capitalization 66 561 M 66 561 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,58x
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 81,63 $
Last Close Price 79,31 $
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Blue Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Diane Leopold Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
James R. Chapman CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John W. Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.24%66 561
NEXTERA ENERGY17.44%139 256
ENEL S.P.A.13.24%96 289
IBERDROLA20.59%81 709
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.29%60 850
SOUTHERN COMPANY-13.64%58 098
