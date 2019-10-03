Dominion Energy : and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to Study the Development of First Large-scale Solar Project at Dulles International Airport

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Virginia and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced Thursday they will jointly explore the development of a large-scale 100-megawatt solar energy project on approximately 1,200 acres at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Dominion Energy recently signed a sublease with the Airports Authority to begin feasibility studies for the project to move forward. Electricity generated from the solar project would connect to Dominion Energy's existing transmission line located on Dulles International Airport property, delivering clean energy for residential and commercial customers.

A solar project of this size could power 25,000 homes at peak output and would be one of the largest solar facilities in Northern Virginia, providing clean energy to the most populous region of the state.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on this ambitious, renewable energy project. More than 24 million passengers flying through Dulles each year will witness the sun's energy being used to generate clean energy for Virginians," said Keith Windle, vice president business development & merchant operations, Dominion Energy.

"Partnering with Dominion Energy on this important project will give us the data and tools we need to determine the role that solar energy can play at a major international airport now and in the future," said Mike Stewart, airport manager, Dulles International Airport. "This project fits well with the Airports Authority's goal of enhancing the sustainability and environmental performance of our facilities."

On September 18, 2019, Dominion Energy filed an application with PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the electrical grid in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia, to interconnect the project to the transmission grid. The new facility could come on line as early as 2023 and is supportive of Dominion Energy solar capital investment plan.

This solar project would help meet Dominion Energy's goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions 55 percent by 2030.

This new solar project brings the company one-fourth the way to its goal of having 3,000 megawatts of wind and solar in operation or under development by 2022.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 55 percent by 2030 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority operates the U.S. Capital Region's gateways to the nation and the world, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as the Dulles Airport Access Highway, the Dulles Toll Road and construction of the Silver Line project, a 23-mile extension of the Metrorail public transit system through northern Virginia. 47.5 million passengers transited through both airports in 2018.

