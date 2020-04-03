Dominion Energy : to Take Abandonment Charge in Power-Plant Retirement

By Matt Grossman

Dominion Energy Inc. said it expects to record an abandonment charge from the early retirement of some power generators.

The Richmond, Va.-based energy company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing it expects a first-quarter 2020 charge of between $500 million and $650 million due to the early retirement of some coal and oil power plants in its Virginia Electric and Power Company division.

The company added that it sold $1.5 billion of 10-year bonds on March 31.

