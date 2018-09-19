Log in
DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (DM)
  Report  
Dominion Offers to Buy Out Rest of Dominion Energy Midstream -- Update

0
09/19/2018 | 11:25pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has made a nonbinding offer to buy the rest of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP it doesn't already own for $17.75 a unit, the utility-holding company said Wednesday.

Dominion offered to buy the remaining outstanding units of Dominion Energy Midstream for $17.75 each, which is about 1.7% less than its Wednesday closing price of $18.05.

"Continued weakness in MLP capital markets combined with the prolonged disruption in Dominion Energy Midstream's common unit price since the March 15 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission policy revision were key factors that led to this decision," Dominion Energy Chief Executive Thomas Farrell II said in prepared remarks.

Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy supplies electricity or natural gas to nearly six million customers in 19 states.

Dominion Energy Midstream has a portfolio of natural-gas terminaling, processing, storage and transportation assets.

Dominion Energy Midstream didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the offer.

Shares of Dominion were little changed in after-hours trading, while Dominion Energy Midstream units fell 3.3%.

Through Wednesday's close, Dominion Energy Midstream is down about 41% for the year while Dominion is down about 13%.

The move by Dominion follows several similar proposals in the sector, where energy companies are completing buyouts of master limited partnerships. Enbridge reached a deal to buy out Spectra Energy Partners LP in August, and Williams Cos. (WMB) announced a deal in May to buy out Williams Partners.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINION ENERGY -1.81% 70.62 Delayed Quote.-11.19%
DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP 1.69% 18.05 Delayed Quote.-41.71%
ENBRIDGE INC -0.25% 44.74 Delayed Quote.-9.07%
SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP 0.16% 38.25 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES 0.36% 28.19 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 022 M
EBIT 2018 390 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Debt 2018 1 009 M
Yield 2018 7,95%
P/E ratio 2018 12,07
P/E ratio 2019 14,20
EV / Sales 2018 3,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 2 247 M
Chart DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark F. McGettrick Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
David A. Wollard Independent Director
John William Snow Independent Director
Harris H. Simmons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-41.71%2 216
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.23.90%16 075
CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC14.37%7 125
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LTD.11.81%2 694
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-11.57%2 595
GASLOG LTD-13.71%1 564
