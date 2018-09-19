Dominion Offers to Buy the Balance of Dominion Energy Midstream

By Bowdeya Tweh



Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has made a nonbinding offer to buy the rest of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) it doesn't already own for $17.75 a unit, the utility-holding company said Wednesday.

Dominion offered to buy the remaining outstanding units of Dominion Energy Midstream for $17.75 each, which is about 1.7% less than its Wednesday closing price of $18.05.

"Continued weakness in MLP capital markets combined with the prolonged disruption in Dominion Energy Midstream's common unit price since the March 15 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission policy revision were key factors that led to this decision," Dominion Energy Chief Executive Thomas Farrell II said in prepared remarks.

Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy supplies electricity or natural gas to nearly 6 million customers in 19 states.

Dominion Energy Midstream has a portfolio of natural-gas terminaling, processing, storage and transportation assets.

