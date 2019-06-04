Log in
Dominion Hosting : DHH Slovenia recorded a +13% growth in gross sales in Q12019 vs. Q12018

06/04/2019 | 02:55am EDT

Milan, 4 June 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces that DHH Slovenia, the Slovenian company owner of Domenca (www.domenca.com) and Domovanje (www.domovanje.com) businesses and controlled by DHH, recorded a +13% growth in gross sales in Q12019 vs. Q12018, passing from 403.279 EUR (Q12018 - net of intercompany transactions) to 456.115 EUR (Q12019 - net of intercompany transactions).

The positive results have been impacted by the new marketing plan designed on all products and executed during the first quarter of 2019. The plan included a mix of actions like email marketing, new campaigns, promotions, and PR activities.

Data are taken from the management accounts, unaudited.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 06:54:02 UTC
