Dominion Hosting : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q12019) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group

Consolidated gross sales recorded a +11% growth in Q12019 (1,8M EUR) vs Q12018 (1,6M EUR)

Milan, 27 May 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces the quarterly results (Q12019) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group.

Q1-2019 Q1-2018 △ DELTA TOPHOST 390.795 407.457 -4% DHH Slovenia 456.115 403.279 +13% DHH Croatia 496.575 490.819 +1% DHH Serbia 52.587 39.278 +34% DHH Italia 184.311 201.511 -9% DHH Switzerland 68.862 58.256 +18% SYSBEE 97.384 58.870 +65% mCLOUD 103.063 n/a n/a TOTAL 1.849.692 1.659.470 +11%

Source: management accounts, unaudited

The data of mCloud in 2018 and in 2019 are not comparable because it has been acquired in Q42018 (and founded in 2018), therefore we can't compare its results to Q12018.

