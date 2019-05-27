Dominion Hosting : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q12019) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group

Consolidated gross sales recorded a +11% growth in Q12019 (1,8M EUR) vs Q12018 (1,6M EUR)
Milan, 27 May 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces the quarterly results (Q12019) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group.
|
|
Q1-2019
|
Q1-2018
|
△ DELTA
|
TOPHOST
|
390.795
|
407.457
|
-4%
|
DHH Slovenia
|
456.115
|
403.279
|
+13%
|
DHH Croatia
|
496.575
|
490.819
|
+1%
|
DHH Serbia
|
52.587
|
39.278
|
+34%
|
DHH Italia
|
184.311
|
201.511
|
-9%
|
DHH Switzerland
|
68.862
|
58.256
|
+18%
|
SYSBEE
|
97.384
|
58.870
|
+65%
|
mCLOUD
|
103.063
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
TOTAL
|
1.849.692
|
1.659.470
|
+11%
Source: management accounts, unaudited
The data of mCloud in 2018 and in 2019 are not comparable because it has been acquired in Q42018 (and founded in 2018), therefore we can't compare its results to Q12018.
