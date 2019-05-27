Log in
Dominion Hosting : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q12019) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group

0
05/27/2019 | 02:24am EDT

Consolidated gross sales recorded a +11% growth in Q12019 (1,8M EUR) vs Q12018 (1,6M EUR)

Milan, 27 May 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces the quarterly results (Q12019) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group.

Q1-2019

Q1-2018

DELTA

TOPHOST

390.795

407.457

-4%

DHH Slovenia

456.115

403.279

+13%

DHH Croatia

496.575

490.819

+1%

DHH Serbia

52.587

39.278

+34%

DHH Italia

184.311

201.511

-9%

DHH Switzerland

68.862

58.256

+18%

SYSBEE

97.384

58.870

+65%

mCLOUD

103.063

n/a

n/a

TOTAL

1.849.692

1.659.470

+11%

Source: management accounts, unaudited

The data of mCloud in 2018 and in 2019 are not comparable because it has been acquired in Q42018 (and founded in 2018), therefore we can't compare its results to Q12018.

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:23:05 UTC
