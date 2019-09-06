Dominion Hosting : DHH finalised the bonus shares' allocation and announces the variation of the share capital

Milan, 06 September 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe', announces that 68.550 bonus shares have been allocated to entitled shareholders, as approved by the company General Shareholders Meeting held on June 9, 2016.

As defined during the IPO process, the shareholders that in the IPO have underwritten shares of the Company and have maintained them until July 27, 2019, and have applied for the allocation of the bonus share in the period between July 28, 2019 and August 27, 2019, have been granted, free of charge 1 Company's ordinary share (ISIN IT0005203622) for every 5 shares ordinary with bonus share allocated in the context of the IPO (ISIN IT0005203663).

The allocation of the new 68.550 ordinary shares, which have the same features of the outstanding ordinary shares, determines the increase of the Company's share capital to Euro 148.855,00 represented by 1.488.550 ordinary shares with no nominal value.

The Company will publish the press release related to the variation of the share capital after the deposit of the execution of the capital increase in the Enterprises Register in accordance with the terms of the law.

