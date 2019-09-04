Dominion Hosting : DHH publishes the interviews to the top management of the group about the quarterly results

Milan, 4 September 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' shares a set of interviews related to the quarterly performance of different portfolio companies.

Simone Righini on Tophost performance Q2 2019: 'We are still maintaining the lowest prices on the market.'

According to the data published by HostAdvice, the web hosting market is highly domestic in character. For instance, in France, 8 out of the top 10 hosting providers are French, in the Czech Republic, 10 out of 10 top hosting companies are local and in Italy, 9 out of 10 biggest web hosting providers are Italian. The same trend applies to Germany, where the majority of the top web hosts are local.

Tophost, one of the web hosting companies in Italy, is slowly and steadily working its way to the top 10. Today, we sat down with the manager of Tophost, Simone Righini to talk about the company's performance during the second quarter of 2019. He told us about the new pricing plan Tophost is following and spoke a bit about the company's plans for the near future..

Zvonimir Gembec on Sysbee performance Q2 2019: 'We now have a benchmark against which we can improve further.'

'66% say website performance influences how they perceive a business, 35% are less likely to buy from a poorly performing website, and 33% create a negative impression of a business with a low-quality website', states the data published by Finances Online. Speaking differently, the web presence for modern companies is as important as the quality of their services. While the latter is in control of the companies' own hands, the website performance is also largely dependent on the hosting provider, aside from a multitude of other factors.

Sysbee, a complete cloud solutions company, knows the ins and outs of the importance of website performance like no one else. Zvonimir Gembec, its CEO, told us a bit about his company's performance in Q2 of 2019 and how it is dealing with the challenges that appear in its way.

Tomaž Koštial on DHH Slovenia performance Q2 2019: 'We had the record average rating from our customers.'

While DHH Slovenia stays on top of things when it comes to the number of clients of hosting companies in Slovenia, managing a web hosting business is never easy.

We've asked Tomaž Koštial, the CEO of DHH Slovenia, how his company deals with challenges coming its way and what drives its growth the most. Tomaž also told us about their accomplishments that happened during the second quarter of 2019 and gave us an idea of what is going to happen within Domenca and Domovanje in the coming months.

Bosko Radivojevic on mCloud performance Q2 2019: 'Revenues grew as projected.'

While the web hosting industry is undergoing some major changes at the moment, the CEO of mCloud, Bosko Radivojevic, sees it as a positive thing for DHH. He shared some insights into the current events happening in this rapidly growing market as well as in mCloud.

Uroš Čimžar on DHH Croatia performance Q2 2019: 'It was quite an eventful quarter.'

Global web hosting market is experiencing a major change, with providers all over the globe being forced to keep up with the competitive pricing set by the major players. While web hosting market puts forward a challenge on local hosting providers, communities often prefer local services due to a variety of reasons.

One of the examples of successful local web hosting companies is DHH Croatia. We talked with Uroš Čimžar, the interim CEO of DHH Croatia. He told us a bit about what happened in the company during the Q2 and also shared some exciting news with us.

Sergio Ravera on Artera performance Q2 2019: 'We worked on services dedicated to our resellers and agencies.'

The last month of summer is finally here and people are slowly getting back to offices from their vacations - well-rested, tanned, and ready for work. However, the work has never stopped even during these oddly hot summer months of 2019.

What has happened in Artera's offices in the second quarter of 2019?

That's exactly what we've talked about with Sergio Ravera, the CEO of Artera. He told us about new exciting projects his company has been working on during the past couple of months and shared some plans for the near future.

