Dominion Hosting : Exercise of warrants Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 – 2021

Milan, 2 January 2019. Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe', announces that the Monthly Average Price, as defined in the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation for December 2018 was equal to EUR 5,73 (the average price of the DHH's shares traded on the SME Growth Market recorded during the trading sessions in the month of December 2018) whereas the strike price for warrant of DHH ('Warrant') is equal to EUR 11.50.

Therefore, since the Monthly Average Price is lower than the strike price, pursuant to Article 3 of the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation, the Warrants are not exercisable for the month of January 2019.

It should be noted that Warrants not exercised by the 'Exercise Deadline' (July, 27, 2021) are considered void and without validity.

For any further information, reference should be made to the Warrant Regulation, available on the Issuer's website (www.dhh.international).

