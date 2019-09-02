Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Dominion Hosting Holding SpA    DHH   IT0005203622

DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING SPA

(DHH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dominion Hosting : Exercise of warrants Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 – 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Milan, 2 September 2019. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces that the Monthly Average Price, as defined in the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation for August 2019 was equal to EUR 5,07 (the average price of the DHH's shares recorded during the trading sessions in the month of August 2019) whereas the strike price for warrant of DHH ('Warrant') is equal to EUR 11.50.

Therefore, since the Monthly Average Price is lower than the strike price, pursuant to Article 3 of the warrant Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 - 2021 Regulation, the Warrants are not exercisable for the month of September 2019.

To note that Warrants not exercised by July, 27, 2021 will be void.

For any further information, reference should be made to the Warrant Regulation, available on the Issuer's website (www.dhh.international).

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S
08/05DOMINION HOSTING : DHH Croatia appoints Veljko Drakulić as new CEO
PU
08/01DOMINION HOSTING : Exercise of warrants Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 &nd..
PU
07/18DOMINION HOSTING : DHH S.p.A. appoints EnVent Capital Markets Ltd new Nominated ..
PU
07/01DOMINION HOSTING : Exercise of warrants Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 &nd..
PU
06/27DOMINION HOSTING : DHH.si (DHH Slovenia) appoints Tomaž Koštial as n..
PU
06/06DOMINION HOSTING : DHH recorded a +296% growth in gross sales in Q12019 vs. Q120..
PU
06/04DOMINION HOSTING : DHH Slovenia recorded a +13% growth in gross sales in Q12019 ..
PU
06/03DOMINION HOSTING : Exercise of warrants Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. 2016 &nd..
PU
05/30DOMINION HOSTING : Sysbee recorded a +65% growth in gross sales in Q12019 vs. Q1..
PU
05/28DOMINION HOSTING : DHH publishes the interviews to the top management of the gro..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 7,10 M
Chart DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING SPA
Duration : Period :
Dominion Hosting Holding SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,00  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uro Cimar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giandomenico Sica Executive Chairman
Matija Jekovec Chief Operating Officer & Director
Antonio Domenico Baldassarra Director
Guido Busato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING SPA-15.97%8
FISERV INC45.52%72 686
CINTAS CORPORATION57.03%27 036
GLOBAL PAYMENTS60.94%26 005
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES60.67%25 832
WIRECARD AG9.26%19 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group